Boston U upsets Colgate 64-61 for Patriot League title

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Walter Whyte was still in a daze.

''I can't even put it into words. Unbelievable,'' Whyte said Wednesday night after Boston University had upset Colgate 64-61 to win its first Patriot League Tournament. ''We faced so much adversity. There's been some dark moments.''

Not on this night.

Tournament MVP Max Mahoney had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as the Terriers shocked the regular-season champion Raiders to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

''I'm really fortunate to be in this position, really, because I have great kids ... that really would do anything that we asked them to do,'' BU coach Joe Jones said. ''It's all about them. They put us in this position. I'm just here for the ride.''

The third-seeded Terriers (21-13) lost both regular-season matchups to top-seeded Colgate (25-9), which was 15-1 at home entering the game, the lone loss to Lafayette. Colgate was going for its fourth overall and second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

''The fact that we didn't win only changes the result of our journey,'' said Colgate's Matt Langel, named coach of the year in the league for the third straight time. ''It's been an incredible journey that they've taken us on.

''The thing that makes this game so special and makes the experience so special is the unknown of your emotions. If we were out there celebrating, everybody would feel great. Instead, we have the opposite emotional experience. We're all striving to be champions, but the beauty is the journey that you're on and the heartache you feel, the disappointment, as well as the love and care and all of the great emotions that we've experienced over the course of the year.''

Fears of the coronavirus were nonexistent at Cotterell Court - capacity 1,675 - as a crowd of 1,724 jammed the tiny venue to cheer the hometown Raiders.

''Coach told us yesterday just to embrace it, it's going to be loud, us against the world,'' Mahoney said. ''We got the job done.''

Whyte and Jonas Harper each scored 12 points and Javante McCoy had 11 points and seven assists with no turnovers for the Terriers.

Jordan Burns had 21 points, Jack Ferguson had 17, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Colgate.

BU never trailed after jumping to an early 17-point lead in its 64-61 win at home over Bucknell in the semifinals. But the Terriers trailed for most of this one until early in the second half and held on at the end.

BU regained the lead for the first time since the opening minutes when Whyte hit a 3 from the right wing and Mahoney converted off the glass in the opening minute of the second half. Two free throws by Will Rayman put Colgate back on top 39-38 with 15:53 left.

After Whyte hit a 3 from the top of the key to knot the score at 45-all with 13:12 to go, Ferguson hit a pair of free throws after being fouled shooting a 3 to give Colgate the lead again.

Harper broke a 53-all tie with his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 7:03 left. A tip-in by Mahoney put BU up 60-55 with 4:04 to go and the Raiders couldn't rally.

Burns and Rayman each missed open 3s in the closing seconds.

''The difference in the game was at the 3-point line,'' Langel said. ''We got three phenomenal ones (looks) late. Any one of them go down it's an even game on your home court. You feel like that gives you a great chance.

''Sometimes the game just comes down to one team making a shot and the other team not.''

Colgate had finished with double-digit 3-pointers in 18 games this season, but the Raiders had a season-low four makes in 22 shots from the arc Wednesday.

Colgate won both of the regular-season matchups, the last one on Feb. 10 when the Raiders shot 47.5% and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 16-point victory.

TIGHT FIRST HALF

Colgate led 33-29 at halftime despite a 3-for-12 performance from the arc. The Raiders entered the game with 338 makes from 3, fourth nationally, averaging 10 a game but missed their first six tries from deep. After BU's Fletcher Tynen hit a runner, his only basket of the game, to tie the game at 10-all with 12:56 left, the Raiders scored seven straight points and led the rest of the half. Rayman started the spurt with a reverse layup, Ferguson hit a 3 from the left corner, and Burns followed with a driving reverse layup. Burns had 13 points to lead all scorers while Mahoney led the Terriers with 10. BU was 2 of 9 on free throws in the first half.

TOP SEED STREAK ENDS

Colgate's three previous titles were all as the No. 1 seed, with wins over Navy (1994-95), Holy Cross (1995-96), and Bucknell (2018-19).

MILESTONE GAME

Ivanauskas became the 36th member of Colgate's 1,000-point club. His 1,004 career points have all come during his two years with the team after transferring from Northwestern. His 558 points in 2018-19 marked the highest single-season total since Adonal Foyle finished with 682 points in 1996-97.

CUTOFF LINE

Colgate is now 18-1 when it holds opponents to 69 points or fewer.

BIG PICTURE

Boston University: The Terriers are the first No. 3 seed to win the Patriot League Tournament and earned their first NCAA bid since 2011 when they won the America East Conference Tournament. The Terriers made it to the 2014 Patriot League title game but lost to American. The teams had met once before in the postseason, and it was last year. Colgate erased a 12-point second-half deficit and won 81-69 in the quarterfinals at Cotterell Court.

Colgate: The Raiders were regular-season champions and earned an automatic bid to the NIT.

''Being regular-season champions in our league we earned an opportunity to play in the NIT,'' Langel said. ''I'm going to respect and support any decisions that are made from our administration on up, but I would love for this group to have a chance to keep playing.'' UP NEXT

Boston University: Terriers find out Sunday where they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Colgate: Raiders will find out Sunday where they'll play in the NIT.

1st Half
BU Terriers 29
COLG Raiders 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colgate  
19:30   Tucker Richardson missed floating jump shot  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
19:28   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed tip-in  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
18:59 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 2-0
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Will Rayman, stolen by Javante McCoy  
18:23   Max Mahoney missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
18:03   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
17:32   Walter Whyte missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
17:15   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
17:04   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
16:57 +2 Jordan Burns made driving layup 2-2
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Max Mahoney, stolen by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
16:25 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 2-4
16:10 +2 Max Mahoney made floating jump shot 4-4
15:56   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
15:54 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made dunk 4-6
15:35   Sukhmail Mathon missed layup, blocked by Will Rayman  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
15:20   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
15:10   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
14:59 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made turnaround jump shot 4-8
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Max Mahoney, stolen by Nelly Cummings  
14:31   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
14:19 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 6-8
14:02   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy  
13:55 +2 Max Mahoney made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 8-8
13:46   Personal foul on Javante McCoy  
13:44   Commercial timeout called  
13:26 +2 Jack Ferguson made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 8-10
12:56 +2 Fletcher Tynen made floating jump shot, assist by Walter Whyte 10-10
12:38 +2 Will Rayman made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 10-12
12:07   Jack Hemphill missed floating jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
11:53 +3 Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 10-15
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +2 Jordan Burns made reverse layup 10-17
10:50   Ethan Brittain-Watts missed jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
10:48   Personal foul on Will Rayman  
10:36 +3 Andrew Petcash made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 13-17
10:15 +2 Jordan Burns made fade-away jump shot 13-19
9:55   Shooting foul on Keegan Records  
9:56 +1 Max Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
9:56   Max Mahoney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
9:41 +3 Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 14-22
9:41   Shooting foul on Andrew Petcash  
9:41 +1 Jack Ferguson made free throw 14-23
9:15 +3 Javante McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Petcash 17-23
8:49   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
8:33   Max Mahoney missed hook shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
8:31   Shooting foul on Tucker Richardson  
8:29   Fletcher Tynen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29   Fletcher Tynen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
7:59   Will Rayman missed hook shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
7:52 +2 Will Rayman made dunk 17-25
7:37   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
7:35   Personal foul on Fletcher Tynen  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed fade-away jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
7:05 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 20-25
6:49 +3 Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot 20-28
6:23   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
6:15   Out of bounds turnover on Nelly Cummings  
5:53   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
5:43   Jordan Burns missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy  
5:35 +2 Javante McCoy made layup 22-28
5:16   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:07   Will Rayman missed driving layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
5:00 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made hook shot, assist by Javante McCoy 24-28
5:00   Shooting foul on Will Rayman  
5:00   Sukhmail Mathon missed free throw  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
5:00   Shooting foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:00   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:00   Max Mahoney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Keegan Records  
4:46 +2 Jordan Burns made driving layup 24-30
4:35 +2 Max Mahoney made driving layup 26-30
4:18   Shooting foul on Walter Whyte  
4:18 +1 Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
4:18 +1 Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
3:47   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Nelly Cummings  
3:32   Nelly Cummings missed layup, blocked by Walter Whyte  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Boston University  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
3:13   Personal foul on Andrew Petcash  
3:00   Personal foul on Andrew Petcash  
2:51   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed floating jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
2:36   Walter Whyte missed hook shot  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
2:28   Max Mahoney missed dunk  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
2:18   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed layup  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
2:12 +2 Max Mahoney made jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 28-32
1:57   Shooting foul on Max Mahoney  
1:57 +1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
1:57   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
1:41   Shooting foul on Jordan Burns  
1:41   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
1:24   Jordan Burns missed reverse layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
1:15   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
1:05   Tucker Richardson missed driving layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
56.0   Ethan Brittain-Watts missed reverse layup  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
57.0   Traveling violation turnover on Sukhmail Mathon  
37.0   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed turnaround jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
29.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
2.0   Max Mahoney missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
0.0   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Boston University  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BU Terriers 35
COLG Raiders 28

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 32-33
19:33   Out of bounds turnover on Nelly Cummings  
19:12 +2 Max Mahoney made layup 34-33
18:40   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Boston University  
18:22   Max Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Will Rayman  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Max Mahoney, stolen by Tucker Richardson  
18:10 +2 Jordan Burns made reverse layup 34-35
17:52   Jonas Harper missed jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
17:36 +2 Walter Whyte made floating jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 36-35
17:21 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 36-37
17:03   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
16:46   Jordan Burns missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
16:32 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made hook shot 38-37
16:12   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
16:10   Personal foul on Jonas Harper  
16:04   Jordan Burns missed reverse layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
15:56   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
15:53   Shooting foul on Jonas Harper  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +1 Will Rayman made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
15:53 +1 Will Rayman made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
15:30 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made hook shot 40-39
15:09   Shooting foul on Walter Whyte  
15:09 +1 Will Rayman made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
15:09 +1 Will Rayman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
14:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston University  
14:25 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 40-43
13:55   Max Mahoney missed layup  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
13:48 +2 Walter Whyte made tip-in 42-43
13:38 +2 Tucker Richardson made hook shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 42-45
13:23   Personal foul on Tucker Richardson  
13:14 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Petcash 45-45
12:55   Personal foul on Jonas Harper  
12:37   Shooting foul on Andrew Petcash  
12:37 +1 Jack Ferguson made 1st of 3 free throws 45-46
12:37   Jack Ferguson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:37 +1 Jack Ferguson made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-47
12:12   Ethan Brittain-Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
11:45   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
11:40   Will Rayman missed driving layup, blocked by Sukhmail Mathon  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
11:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   Offensive foul on Sukhmail Mathon  
11:07   Turnover on Sukhmail Mathon  
10:48   Keegan Records missed layup  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
10:42 +2 Jack Ferguson made driving layup, assist by Tucker Richardson 45-49
10:26   Personal foul on Will Rayman  
10:21 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 48-49
9:57   Will Rayman missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
9:36 +2 Max Mahoney made hook shot, assist by Javante McCoy 50-49
9:13 +2 Jack Ferguson made reverse layup, assist by Tucker Richardson 50-51
8:56   Personal foul on Nelly Cummings  
8:43 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 53-51
8:14   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed fade-away jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
7:54   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Nelly Cummings  
7:38   Jack Ferguson missed running Jump Shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
7:20 +2 Jack Ferguson made driving layup 53-53
7:04 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sukhmail Mathon 56-53
6:28   Shooting foul on Sukhmail Mathon  
6:28   Commercial timeout called  
6:28   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:28   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
6:28   Personal foul on Tucker Richardson  
6:14   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
6:11   Personal foul on Fletcher Tynen  
6:11   Will Rayman missed free throw  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
5:56 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup 56-55
5:28   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
5:26 +2 Walter Whyte made tip-in 58-55
5:09   Offensive foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:09   Turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
4:51   Max Mahoney missed layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
4:26   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed hook shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
4:19   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
4:04   Shooting foul on Will Rayman  
4:04 +1 Javante McCoy made 1st of 2 free throws 59-55
4:04 +1 Javante McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-55
3:50 +2 Jordan Burns made floating jump shot 60-57
3:38 +2 Max Mahoney made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 62-57
3:16   Jordan Burns missed driving layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
3:03   Personal foul on Jordan Burns  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Sukhmail Mathon missed free throw  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
2:44   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  