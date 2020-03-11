FORD
GWASH

Soriano lifts Fordham over George Washington in A10 tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Joel Soriano tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 72-52 win over George Washington in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No. 14 seed Fordham advances to face sixth-seeded Duquesne on Thursday. The Rams have dropped four straight in the series.

Jalen Cobb had 15 points for Fordham (9-22). Erten Gazi added 12 points, and Antwon Portley had 10.

Soriano scored the opening basket of the game and Fordham never trailed, scoring the final 11 points of the first half for a 15-point lead.

Armel Potter scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half on 8-of-12 shooting. for the Colonials (12-20). Chase Paar added eight rebounds. George Washington scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

1st Half
FORD Rams 32
GWASH Colonials 17

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:40   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
19:22 +2 Joel Soriano made dunk, assist by Erten Gazi 2-0
18:56 +2 Chase Paar made jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 2-2
18:32 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot 4-2
18:05   Offensive foul on Jamison Battle  
18:05   Turnover on Jamison Battle  
17:54   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:40 +2 Chase Paar made hook shot 4-4
17:20   Traveling violation turnover on Antwon Portley  
16:57   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Justin Williams  
16:26   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
16:07 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 7-4
15:43 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar 7-6
15:27   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
15:02   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:39 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot 9-6
14:18   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:07   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
13:56   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
13:50 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 11-6
13:27   Offensive foul on Chase Paar  
13:27   Turnover on Chase Paar  
13:25   Commercial timeout called  
12:59   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Ty Perry  
12:35   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
12:19   Shooting foul on Antwon Portley  
12:19   Maceo Jack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:19 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-7
12:08   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
11:52 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 11-9
11:24 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot 13-9
11:02   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
11:01   Turnover on Armel Potter  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Arnaldo Toro  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Arnaldo Toro, stolen by Ty Perry  
10:14 +2 Chris Austin made dunk, assist by Ty Perry 15-9
9:53   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
9:26   Arnaldo Toro missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
9:11   Personal foul on Javier Langarica  
8:56   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
8:39 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 15-11
8:19 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 18-11
7:59   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:59   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
7:42 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Antwon Portley 20-11
7:08   Jumpball received by Fordham  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Arnaldo Toro, stolen by Josh Colon  
6:54   Offensive foul on Joel Soriano  
6:54   Turnover on Joel Soriano  
6:33   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
6:15   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:45   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
5:37   30-second timeout called  
5:25   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
4:58   Offensive foul on Chase Paar  
4:58   Turnover on Chase Paar  
4:39   Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
4:39   Antwon Portley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:39 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-11
4:28 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 21-14
4:00   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
3:42 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 21-17
3:12 +2 Ty Perry made layup 23-17
2:49   Offensive foul on Arnaldo Toro  
2:49   Turnover on Arnaldo Toro  
2:47   Commercial timeout called  
2:21 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 26-17
2:00   Offensive foul on Maceo Jack  
2:00   Turnover on Maceo Jack  
1:40   Erten Gazi missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
1:28   Arnaldo Toro missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
1:17 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 29-17
1:14   30-second timeout called  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
48.0 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot 32-17
28.0   Offensive foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
28.0   Turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
7.0   Josh Colon missed layup  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
1.0   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 40
GWASH Colonials 35

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:52   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb  
19:18   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
19:08   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:56 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 32-19
18:31   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
18:19   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:00   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:46   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Armel Potter  
17:28   Shooting foul on Erten Gazi  
17:28 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws 32-20
17:28   Maceo Jack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jamison Battle  
17:07   Chase Paar missed layup  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
16:52 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 34-20
16:37   Out of bounds turnover on Jamison Battle  
16:27   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
16:07   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
15:54   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 34-21
15:54 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-22
15:37 +2 Joel Soriano made dunk, assist by Jalen Cobb 36-22
15:13 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 36-25
14:50   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:38   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Justin Williams  
14:27   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Erten Gazi  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
14:20   Jamison Battle missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:13 +2 Antwon Portley made layup 38-25
13:53   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Kyle Rose  
13:46 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 40-25
13:27 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Williams 40-28
13:09 +2 Joel Soriano made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 42-28
12:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jamison Battle  
12:51   Josh Colon missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
12:38   Justin Williams missed layup, blocked by Jalen Cobb  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
12:36   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
12:24   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
12:06   Offensive foul on Jalen Cobb  
12:06   Turnover on Jalen Cobb  
11:53   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
11:35 +2 Antwon Portley made layup 44-28
11:20   Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
11:11   Javier Langarica missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
10:59   Ty Perry missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
10:49   Javier Langarica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
10:25   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
10:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:25   Chris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25   Chris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
10:14   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
9:52   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Chase Paar  
9:39 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 44-30
9:10 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot 47-30
8:50   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
8:19   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:08 +2 Armel Potter made layup 47-32
8:08   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
8:08 +1 Armel Potter made free throw 47-33
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Justin Williams  
8:03   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:39 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 50-33
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamison Battle 50-36
6:57   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:47 +2 Armel Potter made layup 50-38
6:15   Antwon Portley missed layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
6:13   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
5:59 +2 Antwon Portley made floating jump shot 52-38
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar  
5:18   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
5:18 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 53-38
5:18 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-38
5:07 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 54-40
4:29   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
4:08   Armel Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Erten Gazi  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Armel Potter  
3:57 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 54-43
3:57   30-second timeout called  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Joel Soriano missed layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
3:33   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Justin Williams  
3:24   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
3:07   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:05 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 55-43
3:05 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-43
2:56   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Armel Potter  
2:41 +2 Armel Potter made layup 56-45
2:36 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 58-45
2:36   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
2:36 +1 Erten Gazi made free throw 59-45
2:30 +2 Armel Potter made floating jump shot 59-47
2:12   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
2:12   Josh Colon missed free throw  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
2:03   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
1:59   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
1:59 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 60-47
1:59 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-47
1:53   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:51   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
1:51 +1 Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws 62-47
1:51 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-47
1:40   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
1:29   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
1:29 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 64-47
1:29 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-47
1:20   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
1:17   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
1:12   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
1:12 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 65-48
1:12 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-49
1:06   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
1:06 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 66-49
1:06 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-49
52.0 +3 Javier Langarica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 67-52
22.0 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 70-52
8.0   Bad pass turnover on Javier Langarica, stolen by Jalen Cobb  