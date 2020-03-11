|
19:54
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:52
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
19:30
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb
19:18
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
19:08
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:06
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
18:56
+2
Armel Potter made jump shot
32-19
18:31
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:29
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
18:19
Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:17
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
18:00
Joel Soriano missed hook shot
17:58
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
17:46
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:44
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:32
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Armel Potter
17:28
Shooting foul on Erten Gazi
17:28
+1
Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws
32-20
17:28
Maceo Jack missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:28
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:19
Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jamison Battle
17:07
Chase Paar missed layup
17:05
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
16:52
+2
Erten Gazi made layup
34-20
16:37
Out of bounds turnover on Jamison Battle
16:27
Personal foul on Jamison Battle
16:07
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:54
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
15:54
Shooting foul on Joel Soriano
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:54
+1
Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws
34-21
15:54
+1
Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-22
15:37
+2
Joel Soriano made dunk, assist by Jalen Cobb
36-22
15:13
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
36-25
14:50
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:48
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
14:38
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Justin Williams
14:27
Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Erten Gazi
14:25
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
14:20
Jamison Battle missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano
14:18
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
14:13
+2
Antwon Portley made layup
38-25
13:53
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Kyle Rose
13:46
+2
Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Kyle Rose
40-25
13:27
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Williams
40-28
13:09
+2
Joel Soriano made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
42-28
12:54
Traveling violation turnover on Jamison Battle
12:51
Josh Colon missed layup
12:49
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
12:38
Justin Williams missed layup, blocked by Jalen Cobb
12:36
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
12:36
Personal foul on Justin Williams
12:24
Personal foul on Jamison Battle
12:06
Offensive foul on Jalen Cobb
12:06
Turnover on Jalen Cobb
11:53
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:51
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
11:35
+2
Antwon Portley made layup
44-28
11:20
Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup
11:18
Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica
11:11
Javier Langarica missed layup
11:09
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
10:59
Ty Perry missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack
10:57
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
10:49
Javier Langarica missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
10:25
Shooting foul on Javier Langarica
10:25
Commercial timeout called
10:25
Chris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:25
Chris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:25
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
10:14
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:12
Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut
9:52
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:50
Offensive rebound by Fordham
9:48
Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Chase Paar
9:39
+2
Maceo Jack made layup
44-30
9:10
+3
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot
47-30
8:50
Jamison Battle missed jump shot
8:48
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
8:19
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
8:17
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
8:08
+2
Armel Potter made layup
47-32
8:08
Shooting foul on Kyle Rose
8:08
+1
Armel Potter made free throw
47-33
8:05
Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Justin Williams
8:03
Jamison Battle missed jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
7:39
+3
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
50-33
7:22
Commercial timeout called
7:17
+3
Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamison Battle
50-36
6:57
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:55
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
6:47
+2
Armel Potter made layup
50-38
6:15
Antwon Portley missed layup
6:13
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
6:13
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
5:59
+2
Antwon Portley made floating jump shot
52-38
5:38
Bad pass turnover on Chase Paar
5:18
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
5:18
+1
Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws
53-38
5:18
+1
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-38
5:07
+2
Armel Potter made jump shot
54-40
4:29
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:27
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
4:08
Armel Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Erten Gazi
4:06
Offensive rebound by Armel Potter
3:57
+3
Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
54-43
3:57
30-second timeout called
3:57
Commercial timeout called
3:43
Joel Soriano missed layup
3:41
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
3:33
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
Offensive rebound by Justin Williams
3:24
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:22
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
3:07
Personal foul on Justin Williams
3:05
Commercial timeout called
3:05
+1
Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws
55-43
3:05
+1
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-43
2:56
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:54
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
2:50
Bad pass turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Armel Potter
2:41
+2
Armel Potter made layup
56-45
2:36
+2
Erten Gazi made layup
58-45
2:36
|
|
Shooting foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Erten Gazi made free throw
|
59-45
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made floating jump shot
|
59-47
|
2:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Armel Potter
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed free throw
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Williams
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-47
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-47
|
1:53
|
|
|
Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-47
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-47
|
1:40
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamison Battle
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-47
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-47
|
1:20
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Perry
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
65-48
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-49
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Williams
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
66-49
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-49
|
52.0
|
|
+3
|
Javier Langarica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
67-52
|
22.0
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
70-52
|
8.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javier Langarica, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|