Marin scores 19 to lead Southern Utah past Idaho in Big Sky

  • Mar 11, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Dre Marin posted 19 points as Southern Utah got past Idaho 75-69 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded Southern Utah will try to break a two-game losing streak to Northern Colorado, a No. 2 seed, on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

John Knight III added 16 points for Southern Utah (17-15). Cameron Oluyitan scored 12 points, and Andre Adams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho (8-24) was led by Trevon Allen, who scored 30-plus for the third straight game. He had 35 points on 11-of-23 shooting just days after scoring 32 points in a loss to Weber State and 33 in a win over Idaho State.

Ja'Vary Christmas added 10 points for Idaho and Damen Thacker had nine rebounds.

1st Half
IDAHO Vandals 27
SUTAH Thunderbirds 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern Utah  
19:40   John Knight III missed running Jump Shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
19:19   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Quinnett, stolen by John Knight III  
19:14 +2 John Knight III made dunk 0-2
18:54   Scott Blakney missed layup, blocked by Cameron Oluyitan  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Adams  
18:43   Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
18:24 +2 Scott Blakney made layup 2-2
17:59 +3 Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Knight III 2-5
17:35   Damen Thacker missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Southern Utah  
17:33   Personal foul on Scott Blakney  
17:18   Cameron Oluyitan missed running Jump Shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Quinton Forrest  
17:04   Trevon Allen missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by John Knight III  
16:54 +3 Cameron Oluyitan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Adams 2-8
16:27   Scott Blakney missed reverse layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Adams  
16:16   Cameron Oluyitan missed reverse layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
16:08   Trevon Allen missed driving layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett  
15:59   Offensive foul on John Knight III  
15:59   Turnover on John Knight III  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +3 Trevon Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
15:20 +2 Andre Adams made layup, assist by Harrison Butler 5-10
15:02   Trevon Allen missed floating jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Southern Utah  
15:00   Personal foul on Quinton Forrest  
14:57 +2 Andre Adams made driving layup 5-12
14:31 +2 Trevon Allen made turnaround jump shot 7-12
14:18   Jakolby Long missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
13:54   Babacar Thiombane missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Quinton Forrest  
13:52   Shooting foul on Andre Adams  
13:52 +1 Quinton Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
13:52 +1 Quinton Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
13:21 +2 Harrison Butler made turnaround jump shot 9-14
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Scott Blakney, stolen by Dwayne Morgan  
13:00   Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane  
12:44   Cameron Oluyitan missed jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
12:15 +2 Trevon Allen made jump shot 11-14
11:45   Dwayne Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Babacar Thiombane  
11:35   Shooting foul on Cameron Oluyitan  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Trevon Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:35 +1 Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
11:08 +2 Dwayne Morgan made jump shot 12-16
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Vary Christmas, stolen by Dwayne Morgan  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Harrison Butler, stolen by Babacar Thiombane  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Scott Blakney  
10:06   Shooting foul on Babacar Thiombane  
10:06 +1 Dre Marin made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
10:06   Dre Marin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Quinton Forrest  
9:51 +2 Trevon Allen made driving layup 14-17
9:34   Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Scott Blakney  
9:32   Quinton Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by John Knight III  
8:57   Dwayne Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Keyshaad Dixon  
8:41   Gabe Quinnett missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett  
8:32   Personal foul on Gabe Quinnett  
8:32   Offensive foul on Dre Marin  
8:32   Turnover on Dre Marin  
8:10   Shooting foul on Cameron Oluyitan  
8:10 +1 Trevon Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
8:10 +1 Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
8:01 +2 Maizen Fausett made dunk, assist by Andre Adams 16-19
7:42   Gabe Quinnett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Personal foul on Quinton Forrest  
7:07   Andre Adams missed hook shot, blocked by Scott Blakney  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
6:46   Personal foul on John Knight III  
6:33   Trevon Allen missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Adams  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long  
6:24   Shooting foul on Scott Blakney  
6:24 +1 Maizen Fausett made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
6:24 +1 Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
6:07   Trevon Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Adams  
6:05 +3 Maizen Fausett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dre Marin 16-24
5:35 +2 Trevon Allen made driving layup 18-24
5:14   Jakolby Long missed layup  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Jakolby Long  
5:12   Jakolby Long missed dunk  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Andre Adams  
5:06 +3 Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maizen Fausett 18-27
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Trevon Allen, stolen by Maizen Fausett  
4:48   Personal foul on Marquell Fraser  
4:48   Maizen Fausett missed free throw  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
4:31 +2 Marquell Fraser made driving layup 20-27
4:09   Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane  
4:09   John Knight III missed free throw  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
3:51   Shooting foul on Harrison Butler  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Marquell Fraser missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:51 +1 Marquell Fraser made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
3:25   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Southern Utah  
3:15 +2 Trevon Allen made driving layup 23-27
3:15   Shooting foul on Jakolby Long  
3:15   Trevon Allen missed free throw  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Harrison Butler  
2:57   John Knight III missed turnaround jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
2:42 +2 Marquell Fraser made fade-away jump shot 25-27
2:32   Lost ball turnover on Andre Adams, stolen by Trevon Allen  
2:25   Personal foul on Andre Adams  
2:25 +1 Trevon Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
2:25 +1 Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
2:03   Personal foul on Trevon Allen  
2:03 +1 Harrison Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 27-28
2:03 +1 Harrison Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
1:47   Quinton Forrest missed reverse layup  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Marquell Fraser  
1:44   Marquell Fraser missed dunk  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan  
1:34   Turnover on Harrison Butler  
1:18   Gabe Quinnett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Dre Marin  
1:10   Offensive foul on Dre Marin  
1:10   Turnover on Dre Marin  
1:02   30-second timeout called  
44.0   Ja'Vary Christmas missed driving layup  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett  
20.0   Offensive foul on Jakolby Long  
20.0   Turnover on Jakolby Long  
3.0   Trevon Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IDAHO Vandals 42
SUTAH Thunderbirds 46

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Trevon Allen missed floating jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Southern Utah  
19:42   Personal foul on Scott Blakney  
19:20   John Knight III missed driving layup, blocked by Scott Blakney  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
19:08   Shooting foul on Maizen Fausett  
19:08   Quinton Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:08 +1 Quinton Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
18:55 +3 Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Knight III 28-32
18:41   Offensive foul on Damen Thacker  
18:41   Turnover on Damen Thacker  
18:28   Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
18:19 +3 Damen Thacker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Allen 31-32
18:00   Cameron Oluyitan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
17:31 +2 Trevon Allen made fade-away jump shot 33-32
17:04 +2 John Knight III made driving layup 33-34
17:04   Shooting foul on Gabe Quinnett  
17:04   John Knight III missed free throw  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker  
16:53 +2 Trevon Allen made driving layup 35-34
16:30 +2 Cameron Oluyitan made driving layup 35-36
16:13   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Forrest  
16:06 +2 Andre Adams made layup, assist by Dre Marin 35-38
15:48   Trevon Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Babacar Thiombane  
15:43   Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Shooting foul on Scott Blakney  
15:35 +1 John Knight III made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
15:35 +1 John Knight III made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
15:15 +2 Marquell Fraser made layup 37-40
15:15   Flagrant foul on Trevon Allen  
15:15   Andre Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:15 +1 Andre Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-41
14:54 +2 Dwayne Morgan made layup 37-43
14:32 +2 Trevon Allen made jump shot 39-43
14:18 +2 Dre Marin made jump shot 39-45
13:58   Marquell Fraser missed jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Ja'Vary Christmas  
13:49 +2 Ja'Vary Christmas made dunk 41-45
13:43 +2 Harrison Butler made driving layup 41-47
13:20   Trevon Allen missed jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan  
13:08   Andre Adams missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Idaho  
12:51   Keyshaad Dixon missed layup  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Idaho  
12:39   Lost ball turnover on Marquell Fraser, stolen by Harrison Butler  
12:09 +2 Andre Adams made layup 41-49
11:47   Babacar Thiombane missed layup, blocked by Andre Adams  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Marquell Fraser  
11:41 +2 Marquell Fraser made dunk 43-49
11:33   Andre Adams missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Trevon Allen, stolen by Andre Adams  
11:15   Harrison Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
11:10   Shooting foul on Dwayne Morgan  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +1 Ja'Vary Christmas made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
11:10 +1 Ja'Vary Christmas made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-49
10:52 +3 Cameron Oluyitan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dre Marin 45-52
10:25   Shooting foul on Cameron Oluyitan  
10:25   Marquell Fraser missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25   Marquell Fraser missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Dre Marin  
10:19 +2 Cameron Oluyitan made floating jump shot, assist by Dre Marin 45-54
10:02 +3 Ja'Vary Christmas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquell Fraser 48-54
9:45   Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Andre Adams  
9:35 +2 Andre Adams made dunk 48-56
9:31   30-second timeout called  
9:31   Commercial timeout called  
9:17 +3 Damen Thacker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Vary Christmas 51-56
8:58   Andre Adams missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen  
8:45   Damen Thacker missed jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Ja'Vary Christmas  
8:37   Gabe Quinnett missed jump shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Gabe Quinnett  
8:27 +3 Ja'Vary Christmas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Quinnett 54-56
7:54 +3 Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Knight III 54-59
7:41   Shooting foul on Andre Adams  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +1 Trevon Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
7:41 +1 Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
7:15   John Knight III missed turnaround jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by John Knight III  
7:11 +2 John Knight III made dunk 56-61
6:59   Personal foul on Cameron Oluyitan  
6:45 +3 Trevon Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 59-61
6:26   John Knight III missed driving layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Babacar Thiombane  
6:09 +2 Babacar Thiombane made layup, assist by Ja'Vary Christmas 61-61
5:47   Shooting foul on Trevon Allen  
5:47 +1 John Knight III made 1st of 2 free throws 61-62
5:47 +1 John Knight III made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-63
5:36 +2 Gabe Quinnett made jump shot, assist by Ja'Vary Christmas 63-63
5:10 +2 John Knight III made layup, assist by Dwayne Morgan 64-65
4:46   Ja'Vary Christmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan  
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on John Knight III  
4:21   Damen Thacker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Andre Adams  
4:12   Harrison Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Southern Utah  
4:09   Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane  
4:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Babacar Thiombane  
4:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Andre Adams  
4:09   Andre Adams missed free throw  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Idaho  
4:09   Personal foul on Dwayne Morgan