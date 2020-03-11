|
20:00
Jumpball received by Southern Utah
19:40
John Knight III missed running Jump Shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
19:19
Lost ball turnover on Gabe Quinnett, stolen by John Knight III
19:14
+2
|
John Knight III made dunk
|
0-2
|
18:54
Scott Blakney missed layup, blocked by Cameron Oluyitan
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Adams
|
|
18:43
Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
18:24
|
Scott Blakney made layup
|
2-2
|
17:59
|
Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Knight III
|
2-5
|
17:35
Damen Thacker missed jump shot
|
|
17:33
Defensive rebound by Southern Utah
|
|
17:33
Personal foul on Scott Blakney
|
|
17:18
Cameron Oluyitan missed running Jump Shot
|
|
17:16
Defensive rebound by Quinton Forrest
|
|
17:04
Trevon Allen missed jump shot
|
|
17:02
Defensive rebound by John Knight III
|
|
16:54
|
Cameron Oluyitan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Adams
|
2-8
|
16:27
Scott Blakney missed reverse layup
|
|
16:25
Defensive rebound by Andre Adams
|
|
16:16
Cameron Oluyitan missed reverse layup
|
|
16:14
Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen
|
|
16:08
Trevon Allen missed driving layup
|
|
16:06
Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett
|
|
15:59
Offensive foul on John Knight III
|
|
15:59
Turnover on John Knight III
|
|
15:59
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:40
|
Trevon Allen made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-8
|
15:20
|
Andre Adams made layup, assist by Harrison Butler
|
5-10
|
15:02
Trevon Allen missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:00
Defensive rebound by Southern Utah
|
|
15:00
Personal foul on Quinton Forrest
|
|
14:57
|
Andre Adams made driving layup
|
5-12
|
14:31
|
Trevon Allen made turnaround jump shot
|
7-12
|
14:18
Jakolby Long missed jump shot
|
|
14:16
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
13:54
Babacar Thiombane missed jump shot
|
|
13:52
Offensive rebound by Quinton Forrest
|
|
13:52
Shooting foul on Andre Adams
|
|
13:52
|
Quinton Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-12
|
13:52
|
Quinton Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-12
|
13:21
|
Harrison Butler made turnaround jump shot
|
9-14
|
13:00
Lost ball turnover on Scott Blakney, stolen by Dwayne Morgan
|
|
13:00
Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane
|
|
12:44
Cameron Oluyitan missed jump shot
|
|
12:42
Defensive rebound by Trevon Allen
|
|
12:15
|
Trevon Allen made jump shot
|
11-14
|
11:45
Dwayne Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
Defensive rebound by Babacar Thiombane
|
|
11:35
Shooting foul on Cameron Oluyitan
|
|
11:35
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:35
Trevon Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:35
|
Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
11:08
|
Dwayne Morgan made jump shot
|
12-16
|
10:49
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Vary Christmas, stolen by Dwayne Morgan
|
|
10:36
Lost ball turnover on Harrison Butler, stolen by Babacar Thiombane
|
|
10:28
Bad pass turnover on Scott Blakney
|
|
10:06
Shooting foul on Babacar Thiombane
|
|
10:06
|
Dre Marin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-17
|
10:06
Dre Marin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:06
Defensive rebound by Quinton Forrest
|
|
9:51
|
Trevon Allen made driving layup
|
14-17
|
9:34
Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
Defensive rebound by Scott Blakney
|
|
9:32
Quinton Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
Defensive rebound by John Knight III
|
|
8:57
Dwayne Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
Defensive rebound by Keyshaad Dixon
|
|
8:41
Gabe Quinnett missed jump shot
|
|
8:39
Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett
|
|
8:32
Personal foul on Gabe Quinnett
|
|
8:32
Offensive foul on Dre Marin
|
|
8:32
Turnover on Dre Marin
|
|
8:10
Shooting foul on Cameron Oluyitan
|
|
8:10
|
Trevon Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-17
|
8:10
|
Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-17
|
8:01
|
Maizen Fausett made dunk, assist by Andre Adams
|
16-19
|
7:42
Gabe Quinnett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long
|
|
7:33
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:18
Personal foul on Quinton Forrest
|
|
7:07
Andre Adams missed hook shot, blocked by Scott Blakney
|
|
7:05
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
6:46
Personal foul on John Knight III
|
|
6:33
Trevon Allen missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Adams
|
|
6:31
Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long
|
|
6:24
Shooting foul on Scott Blakney
|
|
6:24
|
Maizen Fausett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
6:24
|
Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-21
|
6:07
Trevon Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
Defensive rebound by Andre Adams
|
|
6:05
|
Maizen Fausett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dre Marin
|
16-24
|
5:35
|
Trevon Allen made driving layup
|
18-24
|
5:14
Jakolby Long missed layup
|
|
5:12
Offensive rebound by Jakolby Long
|
|
5:12
Jakolby Long missed dunk
|
|
5:10
Offensive rebound by Andre Adams
|
|
5:06
|
Dre Marin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maizen Fausett
|
18-27
|
4:48
Lost ball turnover on Trevon Allen, stolen by Maizen Fausett
|
|
4:48
Personal foul on Marquell Fraser
|
|
4:48
Maizen Fausett missed free throw
|
|
4:48
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
4:31
|
Marquell Fraser made driving layup
|
20-27
|
4:09
Personal foul on Babacar Thiombane
|
|
4:09
John Knight III missed free throw
|
|
4:09
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
3:51
Shooting foul on Harrison Butler
|
|
3:51
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:51
Marquell Fraser missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:51
|
Marquell Fraser made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
3:25
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Southern Utah
|
|
3:15
|
Trevon Allen made driving layup
|
23-27
|
3:15
Shooting foul on Jakolby Long
|
|
3:15
Trevon Allen missed free throw
|
|
3:15
Defensive rebound by Harrison Butler
|
|
2:57
John Knight III missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:55
Defensive rebound by Damen Thacker
|
|
2:42
|
Marquell Fraser made fade-away jump shot
|
25-27
|
2:32
Lost ball turnover on Andre Adams, stolen by Trevon Allen
|
|
2:25
Personal foul on Andre Adams
|
|
2:25
|
Trevon Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-27
|
2:25
|
Trevon Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
2:03
Personal foul on Trevon Allen
|
|
2:03
|
Harrison Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-28
|
2:03
|
Harrison Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-29
|
1:47
Quinton Forrest missed reverse layup
|
|
1:45
Offensive rebound by Marquell Fraser
|
|
1:44
Marquell Fraser missed dunk
|
|
1:38
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan
|
|
1:34
Turnover on Harrison Butler
|
|
1:18
Gabe Quinnett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:16
Defensive rebound by Dre Marin
|
|
1:10
Offensive foul on Dre Marin
|
|
1:10
Turnover on Dre Marin
|
|
1:02
30-second timeout called
|
|
44.0
Ja'Vary Christmas missed driving layup
|
|
42.0
Defensive rebound by Maizen Fausett
|
|
20.0
Offensive foul on Jakolby Long
|
|
20.0
Turnover on Jakolby Long
|
|
3.0
Trevon Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan
|
|
0.0
End of period
|