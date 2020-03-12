|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Peter's
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Fousseyni Drame, stolen by Isaiah Washington
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Washington, stolen by Daryl Banks III
|
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daryl Banks III
|
0-3
|
19:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Iona
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Fousseyni Drame made hook shot
|
0-5
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington made jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Majur Majak
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ross, stolen by Aaron Estrada
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada missed driving layup
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Taylor made layup
|
2-7
|
17:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Estrada
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dylan van Eyck
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fousseyni Drame
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame missed jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fousseyni Drame
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Fousseyni Drame missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
15:52
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-7
|
15:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Fousseyni Drame
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Fousseyni Drame
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daryl Banks III
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed hook shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hassan Drame
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Derrick Woods missed driving layup
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Estrada
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iona
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matthew Lee
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matthew Lee
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Lee made jump shot
|
5-9
|
13:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Washington
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Lee made free throw
|
5-10
|
12:57
|
|
|
Ben Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KC Ndefo
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Doug Edert made jump shot
|
5-12
|
12:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Dallas Watson
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Matthew Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on KC Ndefo
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dallas Watson
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Dallas Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hassan Drame
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hassan Drame, stolen by Tajuan Agee
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Doug Edert
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Hassan Drame missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by Ben Perez
|
7-12
|
11:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hassan Drame
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:05
|
|
+1
|
Tajuan Agee made free throw
|
8-12
|
10:51
|
|
|
KC Ndefo missed driving layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hassan Drame
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Hassan Drame missed hook shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Perez
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dallas Watson
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Doug Edert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Doug Edert
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Matthew Lee missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Perez
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by Isaiah Washington
|
10-12
|
8:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Ross
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
KC Ndefo made hook shot
|
10-14
|
8:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ross
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on KC Ndefo, stolen by Isaiah Washington
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington made layup
|
12-14
|
7:44
|
|
|
KC Ndefo missed jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed jump shot, blocked by KC Ndefo
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Dallas Watson missed jump shot, blocked by E.J. Crawford
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Peter's
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Estrada made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-17
|
6:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dallas Watson
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-17
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-17
|
6:25
|
|
|
Cameron Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iona
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Peter's
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Derrick Woods missed layup, blocked by Tajuan Agee
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Peter's
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Dallas Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derrick Woods
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Derrick Woods
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
E.J. Crawford missed jump shot, blocked by Quinn Taylor
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KC Ndefo
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on KC Ndefo, stolen by E.J. Crawford
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Jones
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-17
|
4:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Estrada
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Estrada made jump shot, assist by KC Ndefo
|
15-19
|
3:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tajuan Agee
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
KC Ndefo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
KC Ndefo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
KC Ndefo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
3:03
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed driving layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ross, stolen by Quinn Taylor
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Daryl Banks III missed driving layup
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Washington, stolen by Daryl Banks III
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Ross
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Estrada made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-21
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Estrada made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
2:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Lee
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben Perez
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
KC Ndefo missed layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iona
|
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by E.J. Crawford
|
17-22
|
28.0
|
|
|
Quinn Taylor missed driving layup
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Quinn Taylor missed driving layup
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on KC Ndefo
|
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Tajuan Agee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-22
|
24.0
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Matthew Lee missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|