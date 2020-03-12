IONA
STPETE

No Text

Estrada's basket carries Saint Peter's past Iona

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Aaron Estrada's jump shot with 0.9 seconds left served as the game winner as Saint Peter's beat feisty Iona 56-54 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The No. 2-seed Peacocks (18-12) moves on to the semifinals Friday where they will play the winner between third-seed Rider and No. 6-seed Niagara.

Estrada scored 11 points for Saint Peter's (18-12), Doug Edert added 10 and KC Ndefo grabbed seven rebounds.

Iona scored a season-low 18 points in the first half. Tajuan Agee had 20 points for the Gaels (12-17) and Isaiah Washington added 16 points with 10 rebounds. E.J. Crawford scored 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
IONA Gaels 18
STPETE Peacocks 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Peter's  
19:40   Lost ball turnover on Fousseyni Drame, stolen by Isaiah Washington  
19:35   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Washington, stolen by Daryl Banks III  
19:20 +3 Quinn Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daryl Banks III 0-3
19:05   Turnover on Iona  
18:47 +2 Fousseyni Drame made hook shot 0-5
18:17 +2 Isaiah Washington made jump shot 2-5
17:55   Turnover on Majur Majak  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ross, stolen by Aaron Estrada  
17:30   Aaron Estrada missed driving layup  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
17:28 +2 Quinn Taylor made layup 2-7
17:13   Personal foul on Aaron Estrada  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Dylan van Eyck  
16:54   Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Fousseyni Drame  
16:48   Fousseyni Drame missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
16:37   Personal foul on Fousseyni Drame  
16:20   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
16:07   Fousseyni Drame missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
15:52 +3 Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
15:28   Offensive foul on Fousseyni Drame  
15:28   Turnover on Fousseyni Drame  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Tajuan Agee missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Daryl Banks III  
14:40   Tajuan Agee missed hook shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Hassan Drame  
14:22   Derrick Woods missed driving layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Aaron Estrada  
14:16   Daryl Banks III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Iona  
14:03   E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods  
13:46   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Lee  
13:28   Personal foul on Matthew Lee  
13:28   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods  
13:08 +2 Matthew Lee made jump shot 5-9
13:08   Shooting foul on Isaiah Washington  
13:08 +1 Matthew Lee made free throw 5-10
12:57   Ben Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by KC Ndefo  
12:47 +2 Doug Edert made jump shot 5-12
12:29   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Dallas Watson  
12:22   Matthew Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
12:08   Personal foul on KC Ndefo  
11:58   E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Dallas Watson  
11:49   Dallas Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Hassan Drame  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Drame, stolen by Tajuan Agee  
11:31   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Doug Edert  
11:12   Hassan Drame missed turnaround jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
11:05 +2 Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by Ben Perez 7-12
11:05   Shooting foul on Hassan Drame  
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
11:05 +1 Tajuan Agee made free throw 8-12
10:51   KC Ndefo missed driving layup  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Hassan Drame  
10:45   Hassan Drame missed hook shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Ben Perez  
10:30   Isaiah Washington missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Dallas Watson  
10:09   Doug Edert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
9:56   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Doug Edert  
9:26   Matthew Lee missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Ben Perez  
9:11 +2 Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by Isaiah Washington 10-12
8:54   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
8:41 +2 KC Ndefo made hook shot 10-14
8:21   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ross  
8:07   Lost ball turnover on KC Ndefo, stolen by Isaiah Washington  
7:59 +2 Isaiah Washington made layup 12-14
7:44   KC Ndefo missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
7:38   Tajuan Agee missed jump shot, blocked by KC Ndefo  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
7:21   Dallas Watson missed jump shot, blocked by E.J. Crawford  
7:21   Offensive rebound by St. Peter's  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:14 +3 Aaron Estrada made 3-pt. jump shot 12-17
6:49   Personal foul on Dallas Watson  
6:49 +1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
6:49 +1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
6:25   Cameron Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Iona  
5:55   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by St. Peter's  
5:42   Derrick Woods missed layup, blocked by Tajuan Agee  
5:40   Offensive rebound by St. Peter's  
5:28   Dallas Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
4:57   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
4:47   Offensive foul on Derrick Woods  
4:47   Turnover on Derrick Woods  
4:29   E.J. Crawford missed jump shot, blocked by Quinn Taylor  
4:27   Defensive rebound by KC Ndefo  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on KC Ndefo, stolen by E.J. Crawford  
4:20   Shooting foul on Cameron Jones  
4:20 +1 Isaiah Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
4:20   Isaiah Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Estrada  
4:07 +2 Aaron Estrada made jump shot, assist by KC Ndefo 15-19
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Tajuan Agee  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
3:29   KC Ndefo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29 +1 KC Ndefo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
3:29 +1 KC Ndefo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
3:03   Tajuan Agee missed driving layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
2:46   Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
2:34   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ross, stolen by Quinn Taylor  
2:30   Daryl Banks III missed driving layup  
2:28   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
2:28   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Washington, stolen by Daryl Banks III  
2:14   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ross  
2:14 +1 Aaron Estrada made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
2:14 +1 Aaron Estrada made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
2:14   Isaiah Washington missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Matthew Lee  
1:40   Personal foul on Ben Perez  
1:26   KC Ndefo missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Iona  
57.0 +2 Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by E.J. Crawford 17-22
28.0   Quinn Taylor missed driving layup  
28.0   Quinn Taylor missed driving layup  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
24.0   Personal foul on KC Ndefo  
24.0 +1 Tajuan Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
24.0   Tajuan Agee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
3.0   Matthew Lee missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  

2nd Half
IONA Gaels 36
STPETE Peacocks 34

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Majur Majak  
19:18   Daryl Banks III missed driving layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ross  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ross  
18:55   Daryl Banks III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
18:39 +2 Tajuan Agee made layup 20-22
18:21   Offensive foul on Majur Majak  
18:21   Turnover on Majur Majak  
18:04   E.J. Crawford missed jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
17:50 +2 Tajuan Agee made driving layup 22-22
17:42   Shooting foul on E.J. Crawford  
17:42   Quinn Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42 +1 Quinn Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
17:15   Tajuan Agee missed turnaround jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Derrick Woods  
17:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
16:58   Aaron Estrada missed jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Daryl Banks III  
16:41   Derrick Woods missed layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
16:12   Dylan van Eyck missed layup, blocked by Quinn Taylor  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Iona  
16:10   Shooting foul on Derrick Woods  
16:08 +1 Tajuan Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
16:08 +1 Tajuan Agee made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
15:55   Derrick Woods missed layup  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Ben Perez  
15:39   E.J. Crawford missed layup, blocked by Fousseyni Drame  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Daryl Banks III  
15:18   Aaron Estrada missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor  
15:17   Quinn Taylor missed layup, blocked by E.J. Crawford  
15:17   Offensive rebound by St. Peter's  
15:00   Doug Edert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Doug Edert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
14:46   Offensive foul on E.J. Crawford  
14:46   Turnover on E.J. Crawford  
14:24   Matthew Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by KC Ndefo  
14:16 +3 Doug Edert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KC Ndefo 24-26
14:03   Personal foul on Matthew Lee  
14:03   Personal foul on KC Ndefo  
13:55 +2 Tajuan Agee made hook shot 26-26
13:38   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
13:38   Derrick Woods missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38 +1 Derrick Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
13:38 +1 Derrick Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
13:19   Tajuan Agee missed layup, blocked by Fousseyni Drame  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Dallas Watson  
13:16   Personal foul on E.J. Crawford  
12:59 +2 Doug Edert made jump shot 26-29
12:38   E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
12:30   Personal foul on Fousseyni Drame  
12:20   Ben Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
12:15   Personal foul on Hassan Drame  
12:15   Personal foul on Derrick Woods  
12:15 +1 Tajuan Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
12:15 +1 Tajuan Agee made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
12:00   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
11:56   Personal foul on Dylan van Eyck  
11:56   Personal foul on Dylan van Eyck  
11:56 +1 Derrick Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
11:56   Derrick Woods missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
11:38   Traveling violation turnover on E.J. Crawford  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Drame, stolen by Dylan van Eyck  
11:17 +2 E.J. Crawford made driving layup 30-30
11:17   Shooting foul on Hassan Drame  
11:17 +1 E.J. Crawford made free throw 31-30
11:10   Doug Edert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
10:52   Shooting foul on Quinn Taylor  
10:52 +1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
10:52 +1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
10:35 +2 Dallas Watson made jump shot 33-32
10:14   Traveling violation turnover on Tajuan Agee  
9:59   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
9:59 +1 Dallas Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
9:59 +1 Dallas Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
9:41 +2 E.J. Crawford made jump shot 35-34
9:26   Dallas Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
9:12 +2 Isaiah Washington made driving layup 37-34
9:12   Shooting foul on Dallas Watson  
9:12 +1 Isaiah Washington made free throw 38-34
8:57   Aaron Estrada missed floating jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
8:36 +2 Tajuan Agee made dunk, assist by Ben Perez 40-34
8:20   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
8:28   Commercial timeout called  
8:20 +2 Quinn Taylor made driving layup 40-36
8:20   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
8:20 +1 Quinn Taylor made free throw 40-37
8:01 +2 Isaiah Ross made driving layup, assist by Ben Perez 42-37
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Quinn Taylor, stolen by Isaiah Ross  
7:31   Personal foul on Quinn Taylor  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +1 Ben Perez made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
7:31 +1 Ben Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Lee, stolen by Dylan van Eyck  
6:48   E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46