Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

  • Mar 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas State hadn't won consecutive games since opening the season in November with four straight wins.

The Wildcats have now put together back-to-back wins after beating Iowa State on Saturday, and TCU 53-49 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game for No. 10 seed Kansas State (11-21), which scored the final eight points of the game.

RJ Nembhard scored 19 points to lead the way for seventh-seeded TCU (16-16). Desmond Bane chipped in 16 points.

Nembhard missed a go-ahead 3 with five seconds remaining. ''All you can do is get the best shot you can and I thought it was a pretty good shot,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

McGuirl followed with a pair of free throws with two seconds left.

''We get to fight another day,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''We finally found a way to win a game like this.''

David Sloan added nine points and Xavier Sneed had eight for Kansas State, which shot 21 of 54 (39%) from the field while the Horned Frogs were 20-of-50 shooting (40%). The Wildcats also had a 36-27 rebounding advantage, and held the lead for 35 minutes.

The Horned Frogs got their first lead of the game, 46-45 with five minutes left, on a floater by Nembhard. Kevin Samuel's free throw and jumper stretched TCU's advantage to 49-45.

But the Horned Frogs didn't score in the final three minutes of the game and finished with 14 turnovers. ''We made bad decisions with the ball and we've been a high-turnover team all season,'' Dixon said.

Sneed, McGuirl and Mawien made a basket apiece and the Wildcats regained the lead 51-49 with 1:19 to play.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced 30 minutes before the start of the Iowa State-Oklahoma State game in the opener that the league would not allow fans at any games after Wednesday night. The only people in attendance for the rest of the tournament will be teams, family members and essential staff. Each team will get 125 tickets to hand out on a game-by-game basis.

BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said cancelling games might be the best for everyone involved in the country.

''This is scary and I'm old,'' Weber said. ''I'm in the group where people die and I have a grandson coming any day now.''

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs started slowly, but caught fire in the second half (13-of-28 shooting from the field that included four 3-pointers). It wasn't enough though as their season came to an end.

Kansas State: Coming off a 79-63 win against Iowa State on Saturday, the Wildcats used that momentum to beat TCU. But in order to win the next one against second-ranked Baylor, they'll have to play much better.

UP NEXT

TCU's season is over.

Kansas State will play second-seeded Baylor on Thursday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 28
TCU Horned Frogs 18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:43 +2 Mike McGuirl made jump shot 2-0
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Jaire Grayer, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
19:11   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
18:55   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Desmond Bane  
18:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jaire Grayer  
18:21 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 4-0
17:57   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:44   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
17:27   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
17:25   Traveling violation turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Makol Mawien  
16:58   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
16:58 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 5-0
16:58 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-0
16:30   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
16:28   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
16:07   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:01   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
15:58 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 6-2
15:37   Makol Mawien missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:27   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
15:19   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
15:19   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
14:34   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
14:32   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
14:29 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 9-2
13:57   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
13:33 +2 David Sloan made jump shot, assist by Levi Stockard III 11-2
13:33   30-second timeout called  
13:07   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
12:57 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 13-2
12:36 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Kevin Samuel 13-4
12:16   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
12:08   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:46 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 13-6
11:24 +3 David Sloan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 16-6
11:06   Traveling violation turnover on Jaire Grayer  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
10:35   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:30 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 16-8
10:15 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk, assist by Mike McGuirl 18-8
9:55   Jaire Grayer missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
9:48 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 21-8
9:48   30-second timeout called  
9:26   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien  
8:46   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
8:34   Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
8:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
8:23   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:06 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 23-8
7:50   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Makol Mawien  
7:24   DaJuan Gordon missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:14   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
6:25   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
6:11   Makol Mawien missed dunk, blocked by Desmond Bane  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
6:04   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
5:40   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
5:25   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
5:01   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
4:45   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
4:29   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
4:17   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
4:17   Traveling violation turnover on Diante Smith  
4:01   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
3:53 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 25-8
3:44   Personal foul on David Sloan  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
3:25   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
2:57 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 25-10
2:34   Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III  
2:36   Turnover on Levi Stockard III  
2:26   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
2:26 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 25-11
2:26 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-12
2:02   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
1:54 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 25-15
1:34 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 27-15
1:07   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
1:00   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
43.0   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
43.0   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
30.0   Lost ball turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
26.0   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
24.0   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-15
24.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 28-18
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 25
TCU Horned Frogs 31

Time Team Play Score
19:45   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
19:29   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Desmond Bane  
19:09   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Makol Mawien  
19:09   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
18:48   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
18:32   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
18:27   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:01   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:55 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 30-18
17:27 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 30-20
17:08   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
17:02   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
17:00 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 33-20
16:44 +2 PJ Fuller made layup 33-22
16:21   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
16:21   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
16:09   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
15:59   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
15:52 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 33-25
15:39   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
15:31 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 33-28
15:29   30-second timeout called  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
14:52   Edric Dennis Jr. missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
14:42   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
14:16   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
14:11 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 33-30
13:59   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by PJ Fuller  
13:51   RJ Nembhard missed dunk  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
13:45   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
13:27   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
13:27   Commercial timeout called  
13:17   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:47   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
12:33 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 33-32
12:12 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup 35-32
11:39 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 35-35
11:13   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:00   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
10:52 +2 David Sloan made layup 37-35
10:44   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
10:21 +2 David Sloan made jump shot 39-35
10:17   30-second timeout called  
9:51   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
9:38   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
9:36   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
9:16 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Kevin Samuel 39-37
8:45   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
8:45 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
8:45 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-37
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
8:30   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by PJ Fuller  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
8:23   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:00 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 41-39
7:30 +2 Levi Stockard III made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 43-39
7:08 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 43-41
6:52 +2 Cartier Diarra made hook shot 45-41
6:47   30-second timeout called  
6:48   Commercial timeout called  
6:38   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
6:22 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 45-44
5:53   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:41   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
5:15   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
4:47 +2 RJ Nembhard made hook shot 45-46
4:27   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
4:01   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
4:01   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:01 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
3:45   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
3:38 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 45-49
3:15 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 47-49
2:43   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard  
2:43   Commercial timeout called  
2:24 +2 Mike McGuirl made jump shot 49-49
2:05   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:40   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
1:20 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 51-49
56.0   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
29.0   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
27.0   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
26.0   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
17.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
3.0   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
1.0   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
1.0 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
1.0 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
1.0   Full timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
C. Diarra
D. Bane
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.2 Field Goal % 45.2
30.5 Three Point % 44.2
66.4 Free Throw % 78.9
Team Stats
Points 53 49
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 27
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 24 23
Team 5 0
Assists 10 12
Steals 9 8
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
2
C. Diarra G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
22
R. Nembhard G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
Key Players
C. Diarra G 13.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.2 APG 41.4 FG%
R. Nembhard G 11.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.5 APG 36.0 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Diarra G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
R. Nembhard G 19 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.9 FG% 40.0
25.0 3PT FG% 31.6
87.5 FT% 75.0