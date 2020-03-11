RICE
FIU

No Text

Jacob, Daye, Osaghae power FIU past Rice 85-76 in C-USA

  • Mar 11, 2020

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Trejon Jacob scored 21 points and Antonio Daye Jr. 20 more as FIU eliminated Rice from the Conference USA tournament 85-76 on Wednesday night.

Osasumwen Osaghae blocked six shots and tossed in 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds for the fifth-seeded Panthers (19-13). Osaghae is the national leader in blocked shots and boosted his total to 122.

FIU meets No. 4 seed Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals on Thursday.

Drew Peterson scored a career-high 24 points for the No. 12 seed Owls (15-17). Trey Murphy III added 18 points. Ako Adams had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

1st Half
RICE Owls 28
FIU Panthers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida International  
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Banks, stolen by Chris Mullins  
19:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Rice  
18:59 +3 Trejon Jacob made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 0-3
18:37 +3 Ako Adams made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:22 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made dunk, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 3-5
17:53   Personal foul on Trejon Jacob  
17:39   Trey Murphy III missed fade-away jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
16:57 +3 Drew Peterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Mullins 6-5
16:39   Devon Andrews missed driving layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Drew Peterson  
16:30 +3 Ako Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Murphy III 9-5
16:04   Osasumwen Osaghae missed hook shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Drew Peterson  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Drew Peterson, stolen by Osasumwen Osaghae  
15:48   Antonio Daye, Jr. missed driving layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Trey Murphy III  
15:29   Trey Murphy III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Devon Andrews  
15:19   Trejon Jacob missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
15:13   Osasumwen Osaghae missed hook shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Devon Andrews  
15:08 +2 Devon Andrews made tip-in 9-7
15:01   Personal foul on Devon Andrews  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:40 +3 Robert Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Murphy III 12-7
14:26   Eric Lovett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Dimon Carrigan  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Corcoran, stolen by Robert Martin  
14:09   Robert Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Eric Lovett  
13:59   Devon Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Quincy Olivari  
13:40 +2 Drew Peterson made driving layup 14-7
13:28   Dimon Carrigan missed hook shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Drew Peterson  
13:15   Drew Peterson missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Blake Furcron  
12:57   Eric Lovett missed driving layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Trey Murphy III  
12:45   Trey Murphy III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Payton Moore  
12:29   Robert Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Dimon Carrigan  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Blake Furcron  
12:17 +3 Eric Lovett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Furcron 14-10
11:57   Drew Peterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Devon Andrews  
11:45   Blake Furcron missed driving layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Dimon Carrigan  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Personal foul on Quincy Olivari  
11:31 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made reverse layup, assist by Cameron Corcoran 14-12
10:58 +2 Josh Parrish made finger-roll layup, assist by Robert Martin 16-12
10:50 +3 Eric Lovett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 16-15
10:38   Offensive foul on Robert Martin  
10:38   Turnover on Robert Martin  
10:28   Isaiah Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Mullins  
10:09 +2 Chris Mullins made jump shot, assist by Josh Parrish 18-15
10:00   Eric Lovett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Parrish  
9:34   Chris Mullins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Antonio Daye, Jr.  
9:22   Osasumwen Osaghae missed hook shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Banks  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Banks, stolen by Quincy Olivari  
9:08   Robert Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
8:49 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made layup, assist by Isaiah Banks 18-17
8:31   Ako Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Osasumwen Osaghae  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Lovett  
8:23 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made layup 18-19
8:06   Chris Mullins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Trejon Jacob  
7:59   Eric Lovett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Robert Martin  
7:47   Offensive foul on Josh Parrish  
7:47   Turnover on Josh Parrish  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Traveling violation turnover on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
7:08   Chris Mullins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Drew Peterson  
7:04 +2 Drew Peterson made dunk 20-19
7:04   Shooting foul on Devon Andrews  
7:04 +1 Drew Peterson made free throw 21-19
6:52 +3 Cameron Corcoran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Andrews 21-22
6:20   Payton Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Blake Furcron  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Rice  
6:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Rice  
5:57   Isaiah Banks missed turnaround jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Drew Peterson  
5:55   Out of bounds turnover on Drew Peterson  
5:46   Blake Furcron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Mullins  
5:32   Drew Peterson missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Trejon Jacob  
5:17 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made hook shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 21-24
5:04   Payton Moore missed layup, blocked by Osasumwen Osaghae  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Chris Mullins  
4:49   Trey Murphy III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
4:37   Cameron Corcoran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Parrish  
4:25 +3 Payton Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Mullins 24-24
3:54   Blake Furcron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Parrish  
3:21   Payton Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
3:14   Personal foul on Payton Moore  
3:14   Commercial timeout called  
3:12 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made hook shot, assist by Cameron Corcoran 24-26
2:42   Personal foul on Trejon Jacob  
2:25 +2 Robert Martin made layup, assist by Chris Mullins 26-26
2:11 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made hook shot, assist by Trejon Jacob 26-28
2:08   30-second timeout called  
1:41 +2 Drew Peterson made driving layup 28-28
1:20 +2 Eric Lovett made driving layup, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 28-30
1:06   30-second timeout called  
59.0   Robert Martin missed layup, blocked by Osasumwen Osaghae  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
40.0 +3 Cameron Corcoran made 3-pt. jump shot 28-33
26.0   Robert Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Lovett  
11.0   Personal foul on Ako Adams  
6.0 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made driving layup, assist by Cameron Corcoran 28-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RICE Owls 48
FIU Panthers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Drew Peterson, stolen by Devon Andrews  
19:42 +2 Devon Andrews made dunk 28-37
19:27   Personal foul on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
19:18 +3 Drew Peterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Parrish 31-37
19:08 +3 Trejon Jacob made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 31-40
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Ako Adams, stolen by Osasumwen Osaghae  
18:53   Lost ball turnover on Osasumwen Osaghae, stolen by Ako Adams  
18:46 +3 Ako Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Parrish 34-40
18:23   Trejon Jacob missed reverse layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Parrish  
18:07   Traveling violation turnover on Drew Peterson  
17:53 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made driving layup 34-42
17:21 +2 Drew Peterson made driving layup 36-42
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Osasumwen Osaghae, stolen by Josh Parrish  
16:54 +2 Trey Murphy III made layup, assist by Chris Mullins 38-42
16:30   Personal foul on Chris Mullins  
16:20 +2 Devon Andrews made turnaround jump shot 38-44
15:48   Chris Mullins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Trejon Jacob  
15:40   Trejon Jacob missed finger-roll layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Robert Martin  
15:18 +2 Chris Mullins made floating jump shot, assist by Robert Martin 40-44
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:49   Isaiah Banks missed alley-oop shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Dimon Carrigan  
14:43 +2 Dimon Carrigan made dunk 40-46
14:13 +2 Trey Murphy III made driving layup 42-46
13:46   Lost ball turnover on Dimon Carrigan, stolen by Robert Martin  
13:26   Drew Peterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Lovett  
12:59   Cameron Corcoran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Robert Martin  
12:52   Shooting foul on Cameron Corcoran  
12:52 +1 Chris Mullins made 1st of 2 free throws 43-46
12:52 +1 Chris Mullins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-46
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Corcoran, stolen by Drew Peterson  
12:23 +2 Trey Murphy III made dunk, assist by Drew Peterson 46-46
11:55 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Cameron Corcoran 46-48
11:30 +2 Trey Murphy III made dunk, assist by Robert Martin 48-48
11:19 +3 Eric Lovett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 48-51
10:56   Drew Peterson missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Antonio Daye, Jr.  
10:48 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made driving layup 48-53
10:36   Robert Martin missed layup, blocked by Osasumwen Osaghae  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Robert Martin  
10:27   Personal foul on Eric Lovett  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:11   Drew Peterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Trejon Jacob  
10:03   Shooting foul on Ako Adams  
10:03   Antonio Daye, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:03 +1 Antonio Daye, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Quincy Olivari, stolen by Trejon Jacob  
9:39 +2 Trejon Jacob made driving layup 48-56
9:41   Shooting foul on Ako Adams  
9:39   Trejon Jacob missed free throw  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Robert Martin  
9:28   Shooting foul on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
9:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Drew Peterson  
9:28   Turnover on Drew Peterson  
9:28 +1 Trejon Jacob made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
9:28 +1 Trejon Jacob made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
9:28   Drew Peterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:28 +1 Drew Peterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
9:17   Personal foul on Trey Murphy III  
9:05   Devon Andrews missed jump shot, blocked by Drew Peterson  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Quincy Olivari  
8:40 +3 Drew Peterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Murphy III 52-58
8:16 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made hook shot, assist by Antonio Daye, Jr. 52-60
7:52   Shooting foul on Trejon Jacob  
7:52 +1 Quincy Olivari made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
7:52 +1 Quincy Olivari made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
7:52 +1 Quincy Olivari made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
7:31 +3 Trejon Jacob made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Lovett 54-63
7:11 +2 Trey Murphy III made dunk, assist by Drew Peterson 56-63
6:56   Personal foul on Robert Martin  
6:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rice  
6:51 +1 Trejon Jacob made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
6:51 +1 Trejon Jacob made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-65
6:44 +2 Antonio Daye, Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Trejon Jacob 56-67
6:26   Shooting foul on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
6:26 +1 Drew Peterson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-67
6:26   Drew Peterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Banks  
6:05   Isaiah Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
6:00 +2 Osasumwen Osaghae made dunk 57-69
5:51   Chris Mullins missed free throw  
6:00   Commercial timeout called  
5:51   Personal foul on Trejon Jacob  
5:51   Chris Mullins missed free throw  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Chris Mullins  
5:48   Chris Mullins missed layup, blocked by Osasumwen Osaghae  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Chris Mullins  
5:32 +3 Ako Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Peterson 60-69
5:11   Shooting foul on Ako Adams  
5:11 +1 Antonio Daye, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 60-70
5:11 +1 Antonio Daye, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-71
4:48   Trey Murphy III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Osasumwen Osaghae  
4:23   Eric Lovett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Rice  
4:08   Personal foul on Antonio Daye, Jr.  
4:08   Robert Martin missed free throw  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Devon Andrews  
4:07   Personal foul on Trey Murphy III  
4:07 +1 Devon Andrews made 1st of 2 free throws 60-72
4:07 +1 Devon Andrews made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-73
4:00   Personal foul on Osasumwen Osaghae  
4:00 +1 Drew Peterson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-73
4:00 +1 Drew Peterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-73
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Osasumwen Osaghae, stolen by Payton Moore  
3:17   Shooting foul on Isaiah Banks  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +1 Drew Peterson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-73
3:17 +1 Drew Peterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-73
2:55   Antonio Daye, Jr. missed layup  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Devon Andrews  
2:52   Devon Andrews missed tip-in  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Robert Martin  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Robert Martin  
2:47   Personal foul on Payton Moore  
2:47   Antonio Daye, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:47 +1 Antonio Daye, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-74
2:25   Shooting foul on Devon Andrews  
2:25 +1 Chris Mullins made 1st of 2 free throws 65-74
2:25 +1 Chris Mullins made 2nd of 2 free throws