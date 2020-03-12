|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Marshall
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Lathon
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Iran Bennett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Iran Bennett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:28
|
|
|
Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Iran Bennett
|
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Daryl Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-1
|
19:21
|
|
|
Daryl Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iran Bennett
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Taevion Kinsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Williams made jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards
|
3-1
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Taylor made finger-roll layup
|
3-3
|
18:10
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Andrew Taylor missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas-El Paso
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Williams made hook shot, assist by Souley Boum
|
5-3
|
17:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Iran Bennett
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Iran Bennett
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Goran Miladinovic
|
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Tydus Verhoeven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-3
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Tydus Verhoeven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
17:08
|
|
|
Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
16:59
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tydus Verhoeven
|
10-3
|
16:37
|
|
|
Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marshall
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made jump shot
|
10-5
|
16:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Daryl Edwards
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Daryl Edwards
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daryl Edwards
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Jannson Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Miladinovic
|
10-8
|
15:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taevion Kinsey
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lathon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-8
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lathon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Goran Miladinovic made jump shot, assist by Andrew Taylor
|
12-10
|
15:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Lathon
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Deon Stroud
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Bryson Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Souley Boum
|
15-10
|
13:44
|
|
|
Taevion Kinsey missed jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deon Stroud
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jordan Lathon missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Jannson Williams
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas-El Paso
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darius George
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed driving layup
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed layup, blocked by Jarrod West
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarrod West
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Taevion Kinsey missed alley-oop shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Deon Stroud
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jarrod West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Deon Stroud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tydus Verhoeven
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
Taevion Kinsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-11
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
Taevion Kinsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
11:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Lathon, stolen by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Darius George made alley-oop shot, assist by Mikel Beyers
|
15-14
|
11:17
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed layup
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Taevion Kinsey missed layup, blocked by Deon Stroud
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed jump shot, blocked by Mikel Beyers
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darius George
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Deon Stroud missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Jarrod West missed finger-roll layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Deon Stroud missed driving layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Taylor
|
15-16
|
9:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marko Sarenac
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marko Sarenac
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Kaden Archie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Kaden Archie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made fade-away jump shot
|
17-18
|
8:52
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed driving layup, blocked by Jannson Williams
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Mikel Beyers missed layup, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarrod West
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jarrod West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marko Sarenac
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Marko Sarenac made dunk
|
17-20
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Daryl Edwards made reverse layup
|
19-20
|
7:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryson Williams
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mikel Beyers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-21
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mikel Beyers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-22
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Lathon made jump shot
|
21-22
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Taylor
|
21-24
|
6:52
|
|
|
Souley Boum missed driving layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daryl Edwards, stolen by Marko Sarenac
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Taevion Kinsey missed driving layup
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daryl Edwards
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Taylor made reverse layup
|
21-26
|
5:32
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryson Williams
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed dunk
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marko Sarenac
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made finger-roll layup
|
21-28
|
5:06
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-28
|
4:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marko Sarenac
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed hook shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made driving layup
|
24-30
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mikel Beyers
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Jordan Lathon missed free throw
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jannson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jannson Williams
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Souley Boum made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-30
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Souley Boum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-30
|
3:15
|
|
|
Mikel Beyers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Bryson Williams missed hook shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jannson Williams missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Kaden Archie
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souley Boum
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jordan Lathon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made layup, assist by Andrew Taylor
|
26-32
|
2:28
|
|
|
Kaden Archie missed jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarrod West
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Mikel Beyers made finger-roll layup, assist by Jarrod West
|
26-34
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards
|
29-34
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Goran Miladinovic missed layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goran Miladinovic
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lathon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-34
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jordan Lathon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made driving layup
|
30-36
|
1:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryson Williams
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Taevion Kinsey made free throw
|
30-37
|
1:17
|
|
|
Kaden Archie missed driving layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Deon Stroud
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-38
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-39
|
52.0
|
|
|
Daryl Edwards missed driving layup
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Taevion Kinsey made dunk, assist by Mikel Beyers
|
30-41
|
30.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Souley Boum, stolen by Taevion Kinsey
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daryl Edwards
|
|
21.0
|
|
+1
|
Jannson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-42
|
21.0
|
|
+1
|
Jannson Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-43
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Kaden Archie made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Lathon
|
32-43