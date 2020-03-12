UTEP
MRSHL

No Text

Marshall beats UTEP 86-78 in Conference USA tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Taevion Kinsey had 26 points as sixth-seeded Marshall beat No. 11 seed UTEP 86-78 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Marshall (17-15) will play third-seeded Louisiana Tech in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Jarrod West had 10 points.

Bryson Williams had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Miners (17-15). Jordan Lathon scored a season-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds and six assists. Souley Boum had 13 points and eight rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UTEP Miners 32
MRSHL Thundering Herd 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marshall  
19:47   Shooting foul on Jordan Lathon  
19:47   Iran Bennett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:47 +1 Iran Bennett made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:28   Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven  
19:21   Shooting foul on Iran Bennett  
19:21 +1 Daryl Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 1-1
19:21   Daryl Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Iran Bennett  
19:07   Taevion Kinsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven  
18:55 +2 Bryson Williams made jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards 3-1
18:30 +2 Andrew Taylor made finger-roll layup 3-3
18:10   Souley Boum missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
17:59   Andrew Taylor missed floating jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Texas-El Paso  
17:41 +2 Bryson Williams made hook shot, assist by Souley Boum 5-3
17:30   Offensive foul on Iran Bennett  
17:30   Turnover on Iran Bennett  
17:20   Shooting foul on Goran Miladinovic  
17:20 +1 Tydus Verhoeven made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
17:20 +1 Tydus Verhoeven made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-3
17:08   Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
16:59 +3 Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tydus Verhoeven 10-3
16:37   Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
16:30   Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Marshall  
16:13 +2 Taevion Kinsey made jump shot 10-5
16:11   Offensive foul on Daryl Edwards  
16:11   Turnover on Daryl Edwards  
16:04   Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
16:02   Personal foul on Daryl Edwards  
15:44 +3 Jannson Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Miladinovic 10-8
15:26   Shooting foul on Taevion Kinsey  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:26 +1 Jordan Lathon made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
15:26 +1 Jordan Lathon made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
15:13 +2 Goran Miladinovic made jump shot, assist by Andrew Taylor 12-10
15:02   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Lathon  
14:48   Personal foul on Deon Stroud  
14:35   Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
14:07 +3 Bryson Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Souley Boum 15-10
13:44   Taevion Kinsey missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Deon Stroud  
13:21   Jordan Lathon missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic  
13:10   Goran Miladinovic missed hook shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams  
12:50   Bryson Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Jannson Williams  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Texas-El Paso  
12:42   Personal foul on Darius George  
12:38   Souley Boum missed driving layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Souley Boum  
12:34   Souley Boum missed layup, blocked by Jarrod West  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Jarrod West  
12:30   Taevion Kinsey missed alley-oop shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
12:22   Traveling violation turnover on Deon Stroud  
12:12   Jarrod West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
11:55   Deon Stroud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor  
11:45   Shooting foul on Tydus Verhoeven  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 Taevion Kinsey made 1st of 2 free throws 15-11
11:45 +1 Taevion Kinsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Lathon, stolen by Taevion Kinsey  
11:32 +2 Darius George made alley-oop shot, assist by Mikel Beyers 15-14
11:17   Souley Boum missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers  
11:10   Taevion Kinsey missed layup, blocked by Deon Stroud  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams  
11:04   Souley Boum missed jump shot, blocked by Mikel Beyers  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
10:52   Personal foul on Darius George  
10:33   Deon Stroud missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers  
10:05   Jarrod West missed finger-roll layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
10:00   Deon Stroud missed driving layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor  
9:49 +2 Taevion Kinsey made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Taylor 15-16
9:29   Shooting foul on Marko Sarenac  
9:29   Shooting foul on Marko Sarenac  
9:29 +1 Kaden Archie made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
9:29 +1 Kaden Archie made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
9:17 +2 Taevion Kinsey made fade-away jump shot 17-18
8:52   Souley Boum missed driving layup, blocked by Jannson Williams  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
8:41   Mikel Beyers missed layup, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Jarrod West  
8:35   Jarrod West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Marko Sarenac  
8:29 +2 Marko Sarenac made dunk 17-20
8:06 +2 Daryl Edwards made reverse layup 19-20
7:48   Shooting foul on Bryson Williams  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +1 Mikel Beyers made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
7:48 +1 Mikel Beyers made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
7:30 +2 Jordan Lathon made jump shot 21-22
7:18 +2 Taevion Kinsey made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Taylor 21-24
6:52   Souley Boum missed driving layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
6:45   Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams  
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Daryl Edwards, stolen by Marko Sarenac  
6:20   Taevion Kinsey missed driving layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Daryl Edwards  
6:07   Bryson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor  
5:49 +2 Andrew Taylor made reverse layup 21-26
5:32   Bryson Williams missed layup  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Bryson Williams  
5:24   Bryson Williams missed dunk  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Marko Sarenac  
5:18 +2 Taevion Kinsey made finger-roll layup 21-28
5:06 +3 Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot 24-28
4:46   Traveling violation turnover on Marko Sarenac  
4:28   Bryson Williams missed hook shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams  
4:10 +2 Taevion Kinsey made driving layup 24-30
3:49   Personal foul on Mikel Beyers  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Jordan Lathon missed free throw  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers  
3:35   Jannson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
3:29   Shooting foul on Jannson Williams  
3:29 +1 Souley Boum made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
3:29 +1 Souley Boum made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-30
3:15   Mikel Beyers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
3:05   Bryson Williams missed hook shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams  
2:53   Jannson Williams missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Kaden Archie  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
2:43   Jordan Lathon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Andrew Taylor  
2:36 +2 Taevion Kinsey made layup, assist by Andrew Taylor 26-32
2:28   Kaden Archie missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jarrod West  
2:22 +2 Mikel Beyers made finger-roll layup, assist by Jarrod West 26-34
2:00 +3 Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards 29-34
2:00 +3 Jordan Lathon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards 29-34
1:49   Goran Miladinovic missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
1:48   Personal foul on Goran Miladinovic  
1:48 +1 Jordan Lathon made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
1:48   Jordan Lathon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic  
1:37 +2 Taevion Kinsey made driving layup 30-36
1:37   Shooting foul on Bryson Williams  
1:37 +1 Taevion Kinsey made free throw 30-37
1:17   Kaden Archie missed driving layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Goran Miladinovic  
1:06   Shooting foul on Deon Stroud  
1:06 +1 Andrew Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
1:06 +1 Andrew Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
52.0   Daryl Edwards missed driving layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Mikel Beyers  
45.0 +2 Taevion Kinsey made dunk, assist by Mikel Beyers 30-41
30.0   Lost ball turnover on Souley Boum, stolen by Taevion Kinsey  
21.0   Shooting foul on Daryl Edwards  
21.0 +1 Jannson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 30-42
21.0 +1 Jannson Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-43
6.0 +2 Kaden Archie made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Lathon 32-43

2nd Half
UTEP Miners 46
MRSHL Thundering Herd 43

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Bryson Williams made hook shot 34-43
19:33 +2 Iran Bennett made layup, assist by Andrew Taylor 34-45
19:14   Bryson Williams missed layup, blocked by Jannson Williams  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Iran Bennett  
19:05   Jarrod West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
18:48   Jordan Lathon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Iran Bennett  
18:40   Iran Bennett missed layup  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
18:30 +3 Jarrod West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Iran Bennett 34-48
18:30 +2 Bryson Williams made layup, assist by Tydus Verhoeven 36-48
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Taevion Kinsey  
17:41   Shooting foul on Jannson Williams  
17:41 +1 Bryson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
17:41   Bryson Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams  
17:19   Iran Bennett missed hook shot, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven  
17:12   Souley Boum missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrod West  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Texas-El Paso  
17:01 +2 Bryson Williams made jump shot, assist by Daryl Edwards 39-48
16:39   Iran Bennett missed layup, blocked by Tydus Verhoeven  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven  
16:31   Souley Boum missed jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Bryson Williams  
16:29   Personal foul on Andrew Taylor  
16:20   Souley Boum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Darius George  
16:02   Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
15:55   Taevion Kinsey missed fade-away jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
15:47   Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Darius George  
15:39   Darius George missed layup  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Taevion Kinsey  
15:35   Personal foul on Tydus Verhoeven  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +1 Taevion Kinsey made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
15:35 +1 Taevion Kinsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
15:24   Bryson Williams missed hook shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Darius George  
15:00   Personal foul on Daryl Edwards  
14:55 +2 Andrew Taylor made jump shot 39-52
14:36 +3 Deon Stroud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Lathon 42-52
14:24 +2 Jarrod West made driving layup 42-54
14:06   Deon Stroud missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Taylor  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Darius George  
13:53   Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryson Williams  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Souley Boum  
13:51   Personal foul on Andrew Taylor  
13:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Taylor  
13:38   Tydus Verhoeven missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38 +1 Tydus Verhoeven made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Taevion Kinsey, stolen by Tydus Verhoeven  
13:12   Souley Boum missed driving layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Deon Stroud  
13:06 +2 Deon Stroud made dunk 45-54
13:02 +2 Andrew Taylor made finger-roll layup 45-56
12:49 +2 Bryson Williams made driving layup, assist by Jordan Lathon 47-56
12:37 +2 Mikel Beyers made layup, assist by Jarrod West 47-58
12:17   Shooting foul on Mikel Beyers  
12:17 +1 Jordan Lathon made 1st of 2 free throws 48-58
12:17 +1 Jordan Lathon made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
12:02   Shooting foul on Kaden Archie  
12:02   Darius George missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:58   Darius George missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lathon  
11:52   Deon Stroud missed floating jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Tydus Verhoeven  
11:49   Shooting foul on Mikel Beyers  
11:49