20:00
Thomas Webley vs. Isaiah Whaley (R.J. Cole gains possession)
19:35
Austin Williams shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
19:35
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:35
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:25
Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball)
19:12
R.J. Cole turnover (lost ball) (Traci Carter steals)
19:08
R.J. Cole shooting foul (Hunter Marks draws the foul)
19:08
+1
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
19:08
+1
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
18:42
James Bouknight misses two point layup
18:40
Isaiah Whaley offensive rebound
18:35
Isaiah Whaley misses two point layup
18:33
Traci Carter defensive rebound
18:27
Isaiah Whaley blocks Austin Williams's two point layup
18:25
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
18:09
+2
James Bouknight makes two point dunk
2-4
17:51
Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
17:49
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
17:42
+2
R.J. Cole makes two point floating jump shot
2-6
17:20
Thomas Webley turnover (traveling)
17:07
+2
Jalen Gaffney makes two point pullup jump shot
2-8
16:51
Austin Williams misses three point jump shot
16:49
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
16:36
+3
James Bouknight makes three point step back jump shot
2-11
16:16
+2
Moses Flowers makes two point step back jump shot
4-11
16:02
+3
James Bouknight makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Whaley assists)
4-14
15:47
R.J. Cole personal foul
15:47
TV timeout
15:42
Tyler Polley blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup
15:40
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
15:35
+2
James Bouknight makes two point driving layup
4-16
15:19
Traci Carter misses two point jump shot
15:17
Thomas Webley offensive rebound
15:13
Thomas Webley turnover (bad pass)
14:57
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
14:55
Michael Dunne defensive rebound
14:48
Tyler Polley personal foul
14:31
Andre Jackson blocks Thomas Webley's two point dunk
14:29
Hunter Marks offensive rebound
14:28
Andre Jackson shooting foul (Hunter Marks draws the foul)
14:28
Hunter Marks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:28
+1
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-16
14:04
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
14:02
PJ Henry defensive rebound
13:36
Jalen Gaffney personal foul
13:29
PJ Henry misses two point layup
13:27
Austin Williams offensive rebound
13:25
Austin Williams misses two point layup
13:24
Hawks offensive rebound
13:25
PJ Henry misses two point jump shot
13:23
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
13:02
Andre Jackson misses three point jump shot
13:00
Brendan Adams offensive rebound
12:59
Adama Sanogo misses two point layup
12:57
Hunter Marks defensive rebound
12:55
Andre Jackson personal foul
12:43
Hawks 30 second timeout
12:39
Jalen Gaffney blocks PJ Henry's two point layup
12:37
Hawks offensive rebound
12:31
Tyrese Martin personal foul (Hunter Marks draws the foul)
12:31
Hunter Marks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:31
Huskies defensive rebound
12:16
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point turnaround hook shot (Tyrese Martin assists)
5-18
11:49
PJ Henry misses two point layup
11:47
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
11:36
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
5-20
11:14
+2
Austin Williams makes two point layup
7-20
10:53
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
10:51
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
10:43
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point jump shot
7-22
10:43
Austin Williams shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
10:43
TV timeout
10:43
Adama Sanogo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:43
Jakub Dombek defensive rebound
10:25
PJ Henry turnover (lost ball) (Adama Sanogo steals)
10:05
Traci Carter personal foul
9:54
PJ Henry personal foul
9:46
Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot
9:44
Huskies offensive rebound
9:39
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
7-24
9:31
PJ Henry turnover (out of bounds)
9:28
Isaiah Whaley turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)
9:21
Jump ball. (Hawks gains possession)
9:22
Hawks 30 second timeout
9:18
Hunter Marks misses three point jump shot
9:16
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
9:16
Brendan Adams offensive foul
9:16
Brendan Adams turnover
9:03
+2
Moses Flowers makes two point layup (Thomas Webley assists)
9-24
8:40
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
8:38
Hunter Marks defensive rebound
8:32
Tyler Polley personal foul (Hunter Marks draws the foul)
8:32
+1
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-24
8:32
+1
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-24
8:22
R.J. Cole turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Marks steals)
8:14
Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
8:12
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
8:01
James Bouknight misses two point layup
7:59
Hunter Marks defensive rebound
7:43
TV timeout
7:34
Traci Carter misses two point layup
7:32
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
7:26
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
7:24
James Bouknight offensive rebound
7:10
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup
11-26
7:03
Traci Carter misses two point layup
7:01
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
6:53
Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot
6:51
Moses Flowers defensive rebound
6:41
Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
6:39
Moses Flowers offensive rebound
6:37
Isaiah Whaley shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
6:37
+1
Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-26
6:37
+1
Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-26
6:19
+3
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Whaley assists)
13-29
5:50
D.J. Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Whaley steals)
5:42
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point layup
13-31
5:16
Michael Dunne misses three point jump shot
5:14
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
5:05
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
5:03
Hunter Marks defensive rebound
4:40
+2
PJ Henry makes two point layup
15-31
4:25
Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
4:23
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
4:16
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup (Tyrese Martin assists)
15-33
4:16
Huskies 30 second timeout
4:05
TV timeout
4:05
|
|
Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Hunter Marks personal foul
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Thomas Webley shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-34
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
James Bouknight personal foul
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-34
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-34
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Gaffney makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-36
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney blocks Austin Williams's two point layup
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Thomas Webley offensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Webley makes two point layup
|
19-36
|
2:41
|
|
|
Andre Jackson shooting foul (Thomas Webley draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Thomas Webley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Hawks offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|
22-36
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot
|
22-38
|
2:09
|
|
|
Thomas Webley turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo misses two point layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|
24-38
|
1:12
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Michael Dunne makes two point layup (Thomas Webley assists)
|
26-38
|
0:04
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|