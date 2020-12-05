|
20:00
|
|
|
Derek Culver vs. Jamorko Pickett (Miles McBride gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point pullup jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:30
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Harris steals)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jalen Harris shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-5
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jalen Harris offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Derek Culver personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point turnaround jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
2-8
|
17:29
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot
|
5-8
|
16:40
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Miles McBride turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (lost ball) (Emmitt Matthews Jr. steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
7-8
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point driving layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
9-8
|
15:20
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
9-10
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point turnaround jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
11-10
|
14:16
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
11-13
|
14:02
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-14
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
13-14
|
13:32
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-14
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover (bad pass) (Emmitt Matthews Jr. steals)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Derek Culver personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-14
|
12:19
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point pullup jump shot
|
15-17
|
11:36
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
17-17
|
10:42
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Donald Carey draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Donald Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-18
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Donald Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-19
|
10:23
|
|
|
Chudier Bile shooting foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-19
|
10:23
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Isaiah Cottrell assists)
|
20-19
|
9:30
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe blocks Taz Sherman's two point layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe personal foul
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Dante Harris personal foul (Jordan McCabe draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses two point layup
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe blocks Oscar Tshiebwe's two point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan McCabe makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-19
|
7:40
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Chudier Bile makes two point layup (Dante Harris assists)
|
22-21
|
7:03
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett shooting foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-22
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Chudier Bile offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Chudier Bile makes two point putback layup
|
22-24
|
6:20
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Jordan McCabe makes three point jump shot (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
|
25-24
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Cottrell steals)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point driving layup
|
25-26
|
3:44
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Miles McBride vs. Qudus Wahab (Hoyas gains possession)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point pullup jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
25-29
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett personal foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
28-29
|
1:29
|
|
|
Miles McBride personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-30
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-31
|
1:14
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-31
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-31
|
0:51
|
|
|
Chudier Bile offensive foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
+3
|
Chudier Bile makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
30-34
|
0:01
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-34
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|