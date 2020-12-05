|
20:00
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson vs. Roman Silva (Zach Reichle gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:59
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Marcus Williams shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-3
|
18:34
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot
|
4-3
|
17:51
|
|
|
Zach Reichle shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:51
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-3
|
17:30
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
5-6
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
7-6
|
17:03
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-7
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-8
|
16:50
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson blocks Zach Reichle's two point layup
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
10-8
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden personal foul
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Dearon Tucker makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
10-10
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|
12-10
|
15:24
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot
|
12-13
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|
14-13
|
15:00
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
14-15
|
13:46
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists)
|
17-15
|
13:00
|
|
|
Kenny Foster shooting foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
13:00
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-17
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Dusell makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|
19-17
|
12:54
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|
|
12:54
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-17
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Gianni Hunt makes two point layup (Tariq Silver assists)
|
20-19
|
12:36
|
|
|
Marcus Williams shooting foul (Gianni Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Johnson makes two point layup (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
20-21
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|
22-21
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-22
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-23
|
11:00
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Gianni Hunt steals)
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Rodrigue Andela makes two point dunk (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
22-25
|
10:38
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson personal foul
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Gianni Hunt steals)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
22-28
|
9:29
|
|
|
Julien Franklin shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
9:06
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|
26-28
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Calloo makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
26-31
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|
28-31
|
8:14
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
31-31
|
7:41
|
|
|
Kenny Foster personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-32
|
7:41
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Zach Reichle offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Zach Reichle personal foul
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster makes two point layup
|
33-32
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Julien Franklin makes three point jump shot (Jarod Lucas assists)
|
33-35
|
6:10
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Rodrigue Andela makes two point layup (Julien Franklin assists)
|
33-37
|
5:44
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
34-37
|
5:44
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|
36-37
|
4:55
|
|
|
Marcus Williams personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-38
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-39
|
4:44
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Julien Franklin shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-40
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-41
|
3:55
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|
39-41
|
3:32
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson misses two point layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Isaiah Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-42
|
2:14
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker blocks Xavier Dusell's two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell personal foul (Gianni Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Gianni Hunt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-43
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Gianni Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-44
|
2:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-44
|
1:43
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson offensive foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover
|
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point jump shot
|
42-44
|
0:38
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-45
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Jarod Lucas assists)
|
42-48
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|