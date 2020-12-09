|
20:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn vs. Mark Williams (Trent Frazier gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
2-0
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
2-2
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Adam Miller assists)
|
5-2
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Mark Williams shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams personal foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive foul
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
8-2
|
16:58
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Da'Monte Williams makes two point finger roll layup
|
10-2
|
15:57
|
|
|
Mark Williams turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point driving layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
12-2
|
15:34
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Mark Williams shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-2
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-2
|
15:16
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison personal foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point finger roll layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
14-4
|
14:56
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
17-4
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Joey Baker makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-6
|
13:07
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point hook shot
|
17-8
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
19-8
|
12:21
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point finger roll layup
|
21-8
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point pullup jump shot
|
21-10
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
24-10
|
10:44
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili blocks Jordan Goldwire's two point driving layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Blue Devils offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
24-12
|
10:22
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point dunk
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Trent Frazier blocks Jeremy Roach's two point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point reverse layup
|
24-14
|
9:20
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
24-16
|
7:50
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-16
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-16
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-16
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-16
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Jordan Goldwire draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Wendell Moore Jr. vs. Adam Miller (Blue Devils gains possession)
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses two point layup
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Mark Williams makes two point dunk (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
28-18
|
4:04
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Joey Baker draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Joey Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-19
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Joey Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-20
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point pullup jump shot
|
30-20
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
33-20
|
3:04
|
|
|
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point driving layup
|
33-22
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-22
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-22
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point driving layup
|
35-24
|
2:29
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-25
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup
|
37-25
|
1:47
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Joey Baker blocks Giorgi Bezhanishvili's two point dunk
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-26
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-27
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
40-27
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
40-29
|
0:45
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point driving hook shot
|
42-29
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
0:17
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
43-29
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|