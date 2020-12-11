MURYST
SILL

1st Half
MURYST
Racers
32
SILL
Salukis
40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   KJ Williams vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Racers gains possession)  
19:50   Brion Whitley offensive foul  
19:50   Brion Whitley turnover  
19:25 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 0-3
19:15   Justice Hill turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)  
19:15 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 0-6
19:08   Racers 30 second timeout  
18:56 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists) 2-6
18:37   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:35   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
18:19   Marcus Domask personal foul  
18:06   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
18:04   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:56   Demond Robinson shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
17:56   Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:56 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-7
17:46   Brion Whitley turnover  
17:34   Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)  
17:19   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:08 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot 2-9
16:50   Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot  
16:48   Tevin Brown offensive rebound  
16:41   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
16:35 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 2-12
16:15   Brion Whitley offensive foul  
16:15   Brion Whitley turnover  
15:53   Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)  
15:38 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 5-12
15:20   KJ Williams blocks Lance Jones's two point layup  
15:18   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
15:05 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists) 7-12
14:37   Chico Carter Jr. personal foul  
14:37   TV timeout  
14:23 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 7-14
14:06   KJ Williams turnover (bad pass)  
13:39   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
13:37   DaQuan Smith defensive rebound  
13:23 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (DaQuan Smith assists) 10-14
13:01   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
12:59   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
12:52   KJ Williams turnover (traveling)  
12:27 +2 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup 10-16
12:05 +2 DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot 12-16
12:05   Jakolby Long shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)  
12:05 +1 DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-16
11:42   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
11:23   Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:21   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
11:03   Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)  
11:03   TV timeout  
10:51   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
10:33   Kyler Filewich offensive foul  
10:33   Kyler Filewich turnover  
10:18   DaQuan Smith misses two point layup  
10:16   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
10:08 +3 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 13-19
9:54   Demond Robinson misses two point jump shot  
9:52   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
9:44   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball)  
9:31   Demond Robinson turnover (traveling)  
9:21   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)  
9:11 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point dunk 15-19
9:10   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (DaQuan Smith steals)  
8:58   DaQuan Smith turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)  
8:50   KJ Williams shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
8:50 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
8:50 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-21
8:36   Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot  
8:34   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
8:29   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
8:27   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
8:19 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Devin Gilmore assists) 18-21
7:56   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup  
7:54   Devin Gilmore defensive rebound  
7:49 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 21-21
7:23   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
7:21   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
7:15   KJ Williams offensive foul  
7:15   KJ Williams turnover  
7:15   TV timeout  
7:04   Tevin Brown personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
7:04 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
7:04 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-23
6:53   Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)  
6:53   Brion Whitley personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
6:49 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-24
6:49 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-25
6:40 +3 Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 24-25
6:18 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 24-28
6:07   Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Devin Gilmore draws the foul)  
6:07 +1 Devin Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-28
6:07   Devin Gilmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:07   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
5:48   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Justice Hill steals)  
5:41   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:39   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
5:30 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 25-31
5:07 +3 DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists) 28-31
4:45   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)  
4:37   Justice Hill misses two point jump shot  
4:35   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:33   Salukis 30 second timeout  
4:22 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point dunk (Lance Jones assists) 28-33
4:05   Devin Gilmore misses two point layup  
4:03   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
3:38   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
3:36   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
3:23   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
3:21   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
2:51 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 28-35
2:31   Marcus Domask blocks Chico Carter Jr.'s two point layup  
2:29   Racers offensive rebound  
2:29   TV timeout  
2:26 +2 Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists) 30-35
2:11 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Trent Brown assists) 30-37
1:42   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
1:19   Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)  
1:11   Justice Hill turnover (lost ball)  
0:55   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
0:53   Devin Gilmore defensive rebound  
0:53   Kyler Filewich personal foul  
0:25 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point layup 32-37
0:01 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot 32-40
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MURYST
Racers
34
SILL
Salukis
30

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)  
19:20   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
19:18   KJ Williams offensive rebound  
19:12   KJ Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)  
19:08 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 32-42
18:53 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 35-42
18:35   KJ Williams shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
18:35 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
18:35 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
18:29   Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Brion Whitley's two point layup  
18:27   Salukis defensive rebound  
18:10   Lance Jones turnover (traveling)  
17:58   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
17:53   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
17:51   Demond Robinson offensive rebound  
17:45 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists) 38-44
17:19   Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup  
17:17   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
17:12   Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot  
17:10   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
17:00   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)  
16:52   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
16:50   Devin Gilmore offensive rebound  
16:45 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 40-44
16:28   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
16:26   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
16:17   Justice Hill misses two point layup  
16:15   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
15:58   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
15:52   Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Brion Whitley draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-44
15:52 +1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-44
15:38   Tevin Brown personal foul  
15:30 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 42-46
15:10   Devin Gilmore misses two point layup  
15:08   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
15:02   Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)  
14:54   Chico Carter Jr. offensive foul  
14:54   Chico Carter Jr. turnover  
14:33 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 42-49
14:04 +2 Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup 44-49
13:41   Tevin Brown blocks Steven Verplancken Jr.'s two point layup  
13:39   Salukis offensive rebound  
13:38   Dalton Banks offensive foul  
13:38   Dalton Banks turnover  
13:26   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Devin Gilmore offensive rebound  
13:19 +2 Justice Hill makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists) 46-49
12:59   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
12:51   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Demond Robinson offensive rebound  
12:43 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point putback dunk 48-49
12:26   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
12:24   Marcus Domask offensive rebound  
12:22   Devin Gilmore shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
12:22 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-50
12:22   Marcus Domask misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:22   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
12:03   Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Filewich steals)  
11:46   Tevin Brown shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-51
11:46   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:46   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
11:30   Justice Hill misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
11:16 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists) 48-53
10:59   Brion Whitley turnover (traveling)  
10:35   Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:12 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 50-53
9:57   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Brion Whitley steals)  
9:53   Brion Whitley turnover (bad pass)  
9:41   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
9:34   Ben Harvey personal foul  
9:30   Tevin Brown offensive foul  
9:30   Tevin Brown turnover  
9:12   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
9:10   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
8:51   KJ Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Justice Hill offensive rebound  
8:45   Devin Gilmore misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
8:35   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Justice Hill defensive rebound  
8:12 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 52-53
7:49