MURYST
SILL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|KJ Williams vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Racers gains possession)
|19:50
|
|Brion Whitley offensive foul
|19:50
|
|Brion Whitley turnover
|19:25
|
|+3
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|0-3
|19:15
|
|Justice Hill turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)
|19:15
|
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|0-6
|19:08
|
|Racers 30 second timeout
|18:56
|
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists)
|2-6
|18:37
|
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|
|Brion Whitley defensive rebound
|18:19
|
|Marcus Domask personal foul
|18:06
|
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Demond Robinson shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:56
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-7
|17:46
|
|Brion Whitley turnover
|17:34
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
|17:19
|
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot
|2-9
|16:50
|
|Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot
|16:48
|
|Tevin Brown offensive rebound
|16:41
|
|Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|+3
|Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|2-12
|16:15
|
|Brion Whitley offensive foul
|16:15
|
|Brion Whitley turnover
|15:53
|
|Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)
|15:38
|
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|5-12
|15:20
|
|KJ Williams blocks Lance Jones's two point layup
|15:18
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|15:05
|
|+2
|Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists)
|7-12
|14:37
|
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul
|14:37
|
|TV timeout
|14:23
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|7-14
|14:06
|
|KJ Williams turnover (bad pass)
|13:39
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|
|DaQuan Smith defensive rebound
|13:23
|
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (DaQuan Smith assists)
|10-14
|13:01
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|KJ Williams turnover (traveling)
|12:27
|
|+2
|Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup
|10-16
|12:05
|
|+2
|DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot
|12-16
|12:05
|
|Jakolby Long shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)
|12:05
|
|+1
|DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-16
|11:42
|
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Demond Robinson defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)
|11:03
|
|TV timeout
|10:51
|
|Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Kyler Filewich offensive foul
|10:33
|
|Kyler Filewich turnover
|10:18
|
|DaQuan Smith misses two point layup
|10:16
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|+3
|Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|13-19
|9:54
|
|Demond Robinson misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Lance Jones turnover (lost ball)
|9:31
|
|Demond Robinson turnover (traveling)
|9:21
|
|Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)
|9:11
|
|+2
|Devin Gilmore makes two point dunk
|15-19
|9:10
|
|Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (DaQuan Smith steals)
|8:58
|
|DaQuan Smith turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)
|8:50
|
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
|8:50
|
|+1
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-20
|8:50
|
|+1
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-21
|8:36
|
|Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|8:27
|
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|+3
|Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Devin Gilmore assists)
|18-21
|7:56
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup
|7:54
|
|Devin Gilmore defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+3
|Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|21-21
|7:23
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|KJ Williams offensive foul
|7:15
|
|KJ Williams turnover
|7:15
|
|TV timeout
|7:04
|
|Tevin Brown personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|7:04
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|7:04
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-23
|6:53
|
|Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)
|6:53
|
|Brion Whitley personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|6:49
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-24
|6:49
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-25
|6:40
|
|+3
|Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|24-25
|6:18
|
|+3
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|24-28
|6:07
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Devin Gilmore draws the foul)
|6:07
|
|+1
|Devin Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-28
|6:07
|
|Devin Gilmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:07
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Justice Hill steals)
|5:41
|
|DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|+3
|Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|25-31
|5:07
|
|+3
|DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists)
|28-31
|4:45
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)
|4:37
|
|Justice Hill misses two point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|4:22
|
|+2
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point dunk (Lance Jones assists)
|28-33
|4:05
|
|Devin Gilmore misses two point layup
|4:03
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|3:36
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Tevin Brown misses two point layup
|3:21
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|28-35
|2:31
|
|Marcus Domask blocks Chico Carter Jr.'s two point layup
|2:29
|
|Racers offensive rebound
|2:29
|
|TV timeout
|2:26
|
|+2
|Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists)
|30-35
|2:11
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Trent Brown assists)
|30-37
|1:42
|
|Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)
|1:11
|
|Justice Hill turnover (lost ball)
|0:55
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|0:53
|
|Devin Gilmore defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Kyler Filewich personal foul
|0:25
|
|+2
|Devin Gilmore makes two point layup
|32-37
|0:01
|
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot
|32-40
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|
|Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)
|19:20
|
|Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|19:12
|
|KJ Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)
|19:08
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|32-42
|18:53
|
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|35-42
|18:35
|
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|18:35
|
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-43
|18:35
|
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-44
|18:29
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Brion Whitley's two point layup
|18:27
|
|Salukis defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Lance Jones turnover (traveling)
|17:58
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul
|17:53
|
|Tevin Brown misses two point layup
|17:51
|
|Demond Robinson offensive rebound
|17:45
|
|+3
|Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists)
|38-44
|17:19
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup
|17:17
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|17:00
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)
|16:52
|
|Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|
|Devin Gilmore offensive rebound
|16:45
|
|+2
|Devin Gilmore makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
|40-44
|16:28
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|16:26
|
|Brion Whitley defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Justice Hill misses two point layup
|16:15
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Brion Whitley defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Brion Whitley draws the foul)
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|+1
|Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-44
|15:52
|
|+1
|Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-44
|15:38
|
|Tevin Brown personal foul
|15:30
|
|+2
|Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
|42-46
|15:10
|
|Devin Gilmore misses two point layup
|15:08
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)
|14:54
|
|Chico Carter Jr. offensive foul
|14:54
|
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover
|14:33
|
|+3
|Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|42-49
|14:04
|
|+2
|Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup
|44-49
|13:41
|
|Tevin Brown blocks Steven Verplancken Jr.'s two point layup
|13:39
|
|Salukis offensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Dalton Banks offensive foul
|13:38
|
|Dalton Banks turnover
|13:26
|
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Devin Gilmore offensive rebound
|13:19
|
|+2
|Justice Hill makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists)
|46-49
|12:59
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|12:51
|
|DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|
|Demond Robinson offensive rebound
|12:43
|
|+2
|Demond Robinson makes two point putback dunk
|48-49
|12:26
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|12:24
|
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Devin Gilmore shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|12:22
|
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-50
|12:22
|
|Marcus Domask misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:22
|
|Demond Robinson defensive rebound
|12:03
|
|Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Filewich steals)
|11:46
|
|Tevin Brown shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|TV timeout
|11:46
|
|+1
|Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-51
|11:46
|
|Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:46
|
|Demond Robinson defensive rebound
|11:30
|
|Justice Hill misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists)
|48-53
|10:59
|
|Brion Whitley turnover (traveling)
|10:35
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover (traveling)
|10:12
|
|+2
|Devin Gilmore makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
|50-53
|9:57
|
|Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Brion Whitley steals)
|9:53
|
|Brion Whitley turnover (bad pass)
|9:41
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|Ben Harvey personal foul
|9:30
|
|Tevin Brown offensive foul
|9:30
|
|Tevin Brown turnover
|9:12
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Justice Hill offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Devin Gilmore misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Justice Hill defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
|52-53
|7:49