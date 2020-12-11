NEAST
UMASS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NEAST
Huskies
36
UMASS
Minutemen
47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Greg Eboigbodin vs. Tre Mitchell (Minutemen gains possession)  
19:54   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
19:52   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
19:31   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
19:22   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
19:22 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
19:22 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
19:01   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Minutemen offensive rebound  
18:59   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul  
18:47   Kolton Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Minutemen offensive rebound  
18:45   Coleman Stucke shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
18:45   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:45   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:45   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
18:33   Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)  
18:17   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
18:15   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
18:12 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 2-2
18:03   Coleman Stucke turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)  
17:54   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
17:41   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul  
17:32   Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)  
17:21 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Kolton Mitchell assists) 2-4
17:05 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup 4-4
16:50   Ronnie DeGray III turnover (bad pass)  
16:34   Tyson Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
16:25   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
16:19 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup 6-4
16:06 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot 6-6
15:56   Shaquille Walters misses two point layup  
15:54   Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound  
15:53   T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53 +1 Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-6
15:53 +1 Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
15:33   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
15:31   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
15:07   Jason Strong turnover (bad pass)  
14:49   Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
14:40 +2 Shaquille Walters makes two point dunk 10-6
14:24 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup 10-8
14:09   Jason Strong turnover (bad pass)  
13:54 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 10-11
13:35 +3 Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists) 13-11
13:19   Tyson Walker personal foul  
13:10   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
13:01   Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot  
12:59   Chris Doherty offensive rebound  
12:54 +2 Shaquille Walters makes two point dunk (Chris Doherty assists) 15-11
12:51   Shaquille Walters technical foul  
12:51 +1 Carl Pierre makes technical free throw 1 of 2 15-12
12:51 +1 Carl Pierre makes technical free throw 2 of 2 15-13
12:38   Chris Doherty blocks Jovohn Garcia's two point layup  
12:36   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
12:31   Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass)  
12:14 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 15-15
11:50 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 17-15
11:36 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup 17-17
11:07 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists) 19-17
10:54 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point layup 19-19
10:54   Shaquille Walters shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
10:54   TV timeout  
10:54 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-20
10:39   Tyson Walker misses two point layup  
10:37   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
10:24 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Dyondre Dominguez assists) 19-23
9:56   Coleman Stucke misses two point layup  
9:54   Minutemen defensive rebound  
9:42   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
9:40   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
9:36   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
9:25 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 19-25
9:25   Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
9:25 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-26
9:11   Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
9:06   Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
9:06 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-27
9:06 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-28
8:49   Vito Cubrilo offensive foul  
8:49   Vito Cubrilo turnover  
8:36   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
8:34   Huskies defensive rebound  
8:18   Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass)  
8:13   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
8:00   Chris Doherty misses two point layup  
7:58   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:53   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:48   Vito Cubrilo turnover (lost ball) (Carl Pierre steals)  
7:45 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 19-30
7:45   Jason Strong shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
7:45   Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:45   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
7:19   J'Vonne Hadley misses three point jump shot  
7:17   Huskies offensive rebound  
7:08   Noah Fernandes personal foul  
7:08   Noah Fernandes personal foul  
6:58   Noah Fernandes personal foul  
6:51 +3 Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot 22-30
6:30   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
6:28   J'Vonne Hadley defensive rebound  
6:16   J'Vonne Hadley misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
5:58   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
5:49 +3 Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot 25-30
5:28   Chris Doherty personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
5:28 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-31
5:28   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:28   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
5:27   Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
5:27 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-31
5:27 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-31
5:20   T.J. Weeks turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
5:11   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Minutemen defensive rebound  
5:02   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
4:58   Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
4:58 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
4:58   Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:58   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
4:43 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk 28-33
4:24   Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)  
4:24   Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
4:24 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
3:49   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
3:47   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
3:46 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 29-35
3:42   Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
3:41   J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:41 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-36
3:41 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-36
3:29   Kolton Mitchell personal foul  
3:29 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-36
3:29 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
3:14   Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass)  
2:56   Tyson Walker offensive foul  
2:56   Tyson Walker turnover  
2:36 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists) 31-38
2:26   Tre Mitchell blocks Vito Cubrilo's two point layup  
2:24   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:13 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot 31-41
2:06   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)  
2:06 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-41
2:06   Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:06   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:52   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
1:50   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
1:48 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 32-43
1:48   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
1:48   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:48   Huskies defensive rebound  
1:47   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
1:47 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-43
1:47 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-43
1:31   Cairo McCrory turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
1:24 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 36-43
1:13   Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
1:13   Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
0:37 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot 36-47

2nd Half
NEAST
Huskies
43
UMASS
Minutemen
47

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
19:41   Huskies defensive rebound  
19:13   Jason Strong turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
19:02 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup 36-49
18:49   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
18:47   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
18:42   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
18:40   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
18:26   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
18:26 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-49
18:26 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-49
18:22 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 38-52
17:43 +2 Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists) 40-52
17:30   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
17:19   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:11   Shaquille Walters personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:11   Coleman Stucke personal foul  
17:02 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 40-55
16:49   Coleman Stucke misses two point layup  
16:47   Jason Strong offensive rebound  
16:43 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup 42-55
16:25   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
16:11 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot 44-55
15:56   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:41   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
15:28 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 46-55
15:13 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists) 46-58
14:59   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul  
14:44 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Coleman Stucke assists) 48-58
14:18