NEAST
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Greg Eboigbodin vs. Tre Mitchell (Minutemen gains possession)
|19:54
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|19:52
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|19:22
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|19:22
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|19:01
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul
|18:47
|
|Kolton Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|18:45
|
|Coleman Stucke shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|18:45
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:45
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:45
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|18:33
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)
|18:17
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|18:15
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|18:12
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:03
|
|Coleman Stucke turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|17:54
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul
|17:32
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)
|17:21
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Kolton Mitchell assists)
|2-4
|17:05
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup
|4-4
|16:50
|
|Ronnie DeGray III turnover (bad pass)
|16:34
|
|Tyson Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|16:25
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|6-4
|16:06
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|6-6
|15:56
|
|Shaquille Walters misses two point layup
|15:54
|
|Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound
|15:53
|
|T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)
|15:53
|
|TV timeout
|15:53
|
|+1
|Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-6
|15:53
|
|+1
|Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|15:33
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|Jason Strong turnover (bad pass)
|14:49
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|14:40
|
|+2
|Shaquille Walters makes two point dunk
|10-6
|14:24
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point layup
|10-8
|14:09
|
|Jason Strong turnover (bad pass)
|13:54
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|10-11
|13:35
|
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|13-11
|13:19
|
|Tyson Walker personal foul
|13:10
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|12:54
|
|+2
|Shaquille Walters makes two point dunk (Chris Doherty assists)
|15-11
|12:51
|
|Shaquille Walters technical foul
|12:51
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|12:51
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|12:38
|
|Chris Doherty blocks Jovohn Garcia's two point layup
|12:36
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass)
|12:14
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup
|15-15
|11:50
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|17-15
|11:36
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point layup
|17-17
|11:07
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|19-17
|10:54
|
|+2
|T.J. Weeks makes two point layup
|19-19
|10:54
|
|Shaquille Walters shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|10:54
|
|TV timeout
|10:54
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-20
|10:39
|
|Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|10:37
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|+3
|T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Dyondre Dominguez assists)
|19-23
|9:56
|
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|9:54
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|9:40
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup
|19-25
|9:25
|
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-26
|9:11
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|9:06
|
|Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-27
|9:06
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-28
|8:49
|
|Vito Cubrilo offensive foul
|8:49
|
|Vito Cubrilo turnover
|8:36
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass)
|8:13
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Chris Doherty misses two point layup
|7:58
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:48
|
|Vito Cubrilo turnover (lost ball) (Carl Pierre steals)
|7:45
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|19-30
|7:45
|
|Jason Strong shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|7:45
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:45
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|7:19
|
|J'Vonne Hadley misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|
|Huskies offensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|7:08
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|6:58
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|6:51
|
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|22-30
|6:30
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|
|J'Vonne Hadley defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|J'Vonne Hadley misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|5:49
|
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|25-30
|5:28
|
|Chris Doherty personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|5:28
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-31
|5:28
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:28
|
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|5:27
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-31
|5:27
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-31
|5:20
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|5:11
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|4:58
|
|Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|4:58
|
|Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:58
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk
|28-33
|4:24
|
|Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|4:24
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|3:49
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|3:46
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|29-35
|3:42
|
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|3:41
|
|J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|3:41
|
|TV timeout
|3:41
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:41
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-36
|3:29
|
|Kolton Mitchell personal foul
|3:29
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-36
|3:29
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|3:14
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass)
|2:56
|
|Tyson Walker offensive foul
|2:56
|
|Tyson Walker turnover
|2:36
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists)
|31-38
|2:26
|
|Tre Mitchell blocks Vito Cubrilo's two point layup
|2:24
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|31-41
|2:06
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|2:06
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-41
|2:06
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:06
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|1:50
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|1:48
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|32-43
|1:48
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:48
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-43
|1:31
|
|Cairo McCrory turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|1:24
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|36-43
|1:13
|
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|36-47
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|19:41
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|19:13
|
|Jason Strong turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|19:02
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point layup
|36-49
|18:49
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|18:47
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|18:40
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|18:26
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-49
|18:26
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|18:22
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|38-52
|17:43
|
|+2
|Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|40-52
|17:30
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Shaquille Walters personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:11
|
|Coleman Stucke personal foul
|17:02
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|40-55
|16:49
|
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|16:47
|
|Jason Strong offensive rebound
|16:43
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup
|42-55
|16:25
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|44-55
|15:56
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|46-55
|15:13
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists)
|46-58
|14:59
|
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul
|14:44
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Coleman Stucke assists)
|48-58
|14:18
|