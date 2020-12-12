|
20:00
Quincy Guerrier vs. CJ Felder (Joseph Girard III gains possession)
19:37
+2
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Alan Griffin assists)
2-0
19:22
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
19:20
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
19:15
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
19:13
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
18:47
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point pullup jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
2-3
18:20
+3
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
5-3
17:48
+2
CJ Felder makes two point pullup jump shot
5-5
17:29
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
17:27
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
17:19
Wynston Tabbs misses two point jump shot
17:17
Orange defensive rebound
17:06
+3
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
8-5
16:51
CJ Felder turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
16:47
Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
16:47
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-5
16:47
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-5
16:28
Rich Kelly misses three point pullup jump shot
16:26
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
16:19
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
16:17
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
15:51
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
15:49
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
15:42
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
15:40
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
15:38
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Quincy Guerrier assists)
13-5
15:38
Eagles 30 second timeout
15:38
TV timeout
15:10
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Girard III steals)
15:01
Alan Griffin misses two point layup
14:59
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
14:51
+2
James Karnik makes two point hook shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
13-7
14:38
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point finger roll layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
15-7
14:19
+2
James Karnik makes two point layup (Wynston Tabbs assists)
15-9
14:01
+3
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
18-9
13:44
James Karnik turnover (bad pass) (Alan Griffin steals)
13:37
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
13:35
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
13:26
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass)
13:14
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
20-9
13:00
+3
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
20-12
12:51
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
12:49
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
12:42
+2
Alan Griffin makes two point pullup jump shot
22-12
12:18
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
12:16
Eagles offensive rebound
12:00
+3
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
22-15
11:34
CJ Felder blocks Marek Dolezaj's two point jump shot
11:32
CJ Felder defensive rebound
11:28
Jay Heath misses two point layup
11:26
Orange defensive rebound
11:26
TV timeout
11:15
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
25-15
10:51
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
10:49
James Karnik offensive rebound
10:44
+2
James Karnik makes two point putback layup
25-17
10:27
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
28-17
10:05
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
10:03
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
10:00
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point pullup jump shot
9:58
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
9:48
Joseph Girard III offensive foul
9:48
Joseph Girard III turnover
9:21
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Quincy Guerrier steals)
9:09
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
9:07
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
8:55
CJ Felder misses two point jump shot
8:53
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
8:42
Alan Griffin turnover (out of bounds)
8:25
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
8:23
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
8:04
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
8:02
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
7:57
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point putback layup
30-17
7:41
Steffon Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
7:41
TV timeout
7:21
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point dunk (Marek Dolezaj assists)
32-17
7:02
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
7:00
Woody Newton defensive rebound
6:54
Kadary Richmond offensive foul (Rich Kelly draws the foul)
6:54
Kadary Richmond turnover
6:23
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
6:21
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
6:15
Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Wynston Tabbs steals)
6:03
+2
Wynston Tabbs makes two point pullup jump shot
32-19
5:47
Steffon Mitchell shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
5:47
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-19
5:47
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-19
5:33
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
5:31
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
5:16
James Karnik personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
5:16
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:16
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-19
4:58
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
35-22
4:44
+2
Woody Newton makes two point dunk (Marek Dolezaj assists)
37-22
4:43
Eagles 30 second timeout
4:21
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
4:19
Woody Newton defensive rebound
4:05
+3
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
40-22
3:41
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
40-25
3:24
Marek Dolezaj offensive foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
3:24
Marek Dolezaj turnover
3:24
TV timeout
3:04
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
3:02
Woody Newton defensive rebound
2:48
Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
2:46
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
2:34
James Karnik misses two point layup
2:32
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
2:18
Buddy Boeheim misses two point jump shot
2:16
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
2:07
+2
James Karnik makes two point layup (Wynston Tabbs assists)
40-27
2:07
Orange 30 second timeout
1:59
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
42-27
1:59
Steffon Mitchell shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
1:59
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
43-27
1:37
+2
James Karnik makes two point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
43-29
1:11
Quincy Guerrier turnover (bad pass) (CJ Felder steals)
1:07
CJ Felder offensive foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
1:07
CJ Felder turnover
0:53
+3
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
46-29
0:42
Alan Griffin shooting foul (James Karnik draws the foul)
0:42
James Karnik misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:42
+1
James Karnik makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-30
0:41
Makai Ashton-Langford flagrant 1 (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
0:41
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
47-30
0:41
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
48-30
0:30
James Karnik defensive rebound
0:08
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
0:06
James Karnik offensive rebound
0:02
James Karnik misses two point hook shot
0:01
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
