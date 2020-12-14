|
20:00
Samson George vs. Romello White (Devontae Shuler gains possession)
19:40
DeAndre Jones shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
19:39
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
|
19:39
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:26
Rylan Bergersen turnover (bad pass) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
19:09
Romello White turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:46
Rylan Bergersen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:44
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
Devontae Shuler shooting foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-2
|
18:43
Khaleem Bennett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:43
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
KJ Buffen misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:36
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
Jarkel Joiner personal foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
18:18
Samson George misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:16
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:04
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
+2
|
Romello White makes two point putback layup
|
1-4
|
17:45
KJ Buffen blocks Jared Chatham's two point jump shot
|
|
17:43
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
1-6
|
17:27
KJ Buffen personal foul
|
|
17:23
+3
|
Jared Chatham makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
4-6
|
17:09
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
Rylan Bergersen turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:46
+3
|
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
4-9
|
16:21
Jump ball. DeAndre Jones vs. Devontae Shuler (Bears gains possession)
|
|
16:09
Jared Chatham turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
15:53
DeAndre Jones shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-10
|
15:53
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-11
|
15:33
Eddy Kayouloud misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
+2
|
Austin Crowley makes two point jump shot
|
4-13
|
15:06
+2
|
SK Shittu makes two point jump shot (Jared Chatham assists)
|
6-13
|
14:36
Romello White turnover (lost ball) (SK Shittu steals)
|
|
14:32
Khaleem Bennett turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:09
Robert Allen misses two point layup
|
|
14:07
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
Rylan Bergersen offensive foul
|
|
13:54
Rylan Bergersen turnover
|
|
13:37
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
13:35
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
13:29
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point tip shot
|
6-15
|
13:24
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (SK Shittu assists)
|
9-15
|
12:53
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|
9-17
|
12:35
Austin Crowley blocks Jaxson Baker's two point layup
|
|
12:33
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
Eddy Kayouloud personal foul
|
|
12:25
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
KJ Buffen personal foul
|
|
12:17
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:02
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
Austin Crowley shooting foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-17
|
11:54
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-17
|
11:30
Austin Crowley turnover (bad pass) (Eddy Kayouloud steals)
|
|
11:08
Khaleem Bennett misses two point reverse layup
|
|
11:06
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
Sammy Hunter offensive foul
|
|
10:53
Sammy Hunter turnover
|
|
10:39
Jared Chatham turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:25
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:23
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
Samson George misses two point reverse layup
|
|
10:03
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
+2
|
Romello White makes two point hook shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
11-19
|
9:31
Romello White blocks Eddy Kayouloud's two point layup
|
|
9:29
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
Luis Rodriguez misses two point layup
|
|
9:19
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:04
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point pullup jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
|
11-21
|
8:48
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
8:34
Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
Robert Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:14
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
DeAndre Jones misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
8:05
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:41
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
DeAndre Jones offensive foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
7:23
DeAndre Jones turnover
|
|
7:23
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
7:23
TV timeout
|
|
6:55
Robert Allen turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:28
Eddy Kayouloud misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:26
Dimencio Vaughn defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:06
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
SK Shittu personal foul
|
|
5:52
Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
+2
|
Romello White makes two point driving hook shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
11-23
|
5:21
Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|
|
5:19
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
Romello White misses two point layup
|
|
5:12
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
5:07
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
11-25
|
4:51
Dimencio Vaughn personal foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
4:51
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-25
|
4:51
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-25
|
4:42
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point driving layup
|
13-27
|
4:27
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point layup
|
|
4:25
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists)
|
13-30
|
4:13
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
Austin Crowley personal foul (Masai Olowokere draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
+1
|
Masai Olowokere makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-30
|
4:00
+1
|
Masai Olowokere makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-30
|
3:45
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
Masai Olowokere defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
Masai Olowokere turnover (lost ball) (Romello White steals)
|
|
3:27
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
15-33
|
3:13
+3
|
Masai Olowokere makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
18-33
|
2:47
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Shon Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
Shon Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:45
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:00
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
Shon Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
+2
|
Shon Robinson makes two point tip shot
|
18-35
|
1:34
Shon Robinson blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point layup
|
|
1:34
Shon Robinson blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point layup
|
|
1:32
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
1:31
Jared Chatham turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|
|
1:31
Jared Chatham personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
Jarkel Joiner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:31
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
1:31
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
Romello White personal foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
+1
|
DeAndre Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-35
|
0:52
+1
|
DeAndre Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-35
|
0:31
Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:29
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
23-35