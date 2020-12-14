|
20:00
Dawson Garcia vs. Christian Bishop (Golden Eagles gains possession)
19:39
Jamal Cain misses two point jump shot
19:37
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
19:27
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
0-3
19:01
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Koby McEwen assists)
2-3
18:43
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
18:41
Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
18:38
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
18:36
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
18:25
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot (Dawson Garcia assists)
5-3
17:58
Christian Bishop misses two point jump shot
17:56
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
17:47
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
17:45
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
17:39
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
5-6
17:13
Theo John turnover (bad pass) (Christian Bishop steals)
17:06
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
17:04
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
16:58
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass)
16:40
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
5-9
16:21
Damien Jefferson blocks Dawson Garcia's three point jump shot
16:19
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
16:01
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
15:59
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
15:51
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot
8-9
15:23
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
15:20
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
15:20
TV timeout
15:02
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
15:02
Jamal Cain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:02
Jamal Cain misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:02
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
14:31
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
14:29
Theo John defensive rebound
14:17
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
14:04
D.J. Carton personal foul
13:56
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
13:54
Theo John defensive rebound
13:42
Greg Elliott turnover (traveling)
13:32
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
8-12
13:08
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
13:04
Bluejays defensive rebound
12:48
Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
12:46
Theo John defensive rebound
12:33
Jamal Cain makes three point jump shot
11-12
12:23
Antwann Jones makes two point layup
11-14
12:11
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
13-14
12:00
Koby McEwen blocks Christian Bishop's two point layup
11:58
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
11:40
Theo John makes two point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
15-14
11:29
TV timeout
11:23
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point jump shot
15-16
11:04
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Jamal Cain assists)
18-16
10:56
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
10:54
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
10:42
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
18-19
10:18
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
10:16
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
10:08
Damien Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Cain steals)
10:08
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
10:06
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
9:31
Theo John personal foul
9:15
Mitch Ballock makes two point layup
18-21
8:58
Dawson Garcia turnover (traveling)
8:38
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
8:36
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
8:36
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul
8:14
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
8:12
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
8:12
Justin Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
7:56
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
18-23
7:55
TV timeout
7:44
Christian Bishop shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
7:44
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-23
7:44
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
7:24
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup
20-25
6:59
Jamal Cain misses two point jump shot
6:57
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
6:35
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Carton steals)
6:28
Justin Lewis makes two point dunk (D.J. Carton assists)
22-25
6:21
Jamal Cain shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
6:21
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-26
6:21
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-27
6:01
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot
25-27
5:40
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
25-30
5:05
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
5:03
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
4:50
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
25-32
4:37
Theo John offensive foul
4:37
Theo John turnover
4:22
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
25-35
3:56
Christian Bishop blocks D.J. Carton's two point layup
3:54
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
3:44
Jamal Cain makes two point layup (Dawson Garcia assists)
27-35
3:19
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
3:17
Antwann Jones offensive rebound
3:10
Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Damien Jefferson assists)
27-37
3:10
D.J. Carton shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
3:09
TV timeout
3:09
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-38
2:54
Justin Lewis makes two point jump shot (Dawson Garcia assists)
29-38
2:25
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot
29-41
1:56
Justin Lewis makes two point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
31-41
1:35
Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
1:33
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
1:26
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
33-41
1:26
Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
1:26
Koby McEwen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-41
1:10
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
1:08
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
0:48
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
0:46
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
0:46
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
0:46
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
0:42
Antwann Jones shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
0:42
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-41
0:42
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:42
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
0:29
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
0:27
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
0:06
Koby McEwen personal foul
0:00
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
35-44
0:00
End of period
