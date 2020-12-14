|
20:00
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch vs. Dallas Walton (Evan Battey gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (Daylen Kountz draws the foul)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Daylen Kountz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-2
|
19:04
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Kur Jockuch makes two point driving layup
|
3-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Dallas Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Sam Masten defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch personal foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Dallas Walton makes two point dunk (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
|
3-4
|
18:00
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz shooting foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
|
|
18:00
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-5
|
17:45
|
|
|
Bodie Hume misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Dallas Walton makes two point hook shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
3-7
|
17:15
|
|
|
Sam Masten misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
3-9
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Daylen Kountz makes two point step back jump shot
|
5-9
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point floating jump shot
|
5-11
|
15:50
|
|
|
Dallas Walton blocks Daylen Kountz's two point layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Bodie Hume misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Theo Hughes shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-12
|
15:13
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Bodie Hume defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Theo Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Evan Battey blocks Theo Hughes's two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Evan Battey turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:27
|
|
+3
|
Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot (Greg Bowie II assists)
|
8-12
|
14:00
|
|
|
Evan Battey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Bodie Hume turnover (bad pass) (Keeshawn Barthelemy steals)
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point layup
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point putback dunk
|
8-14
|
13:11
|
|
|
Greg Bowie II turnover (lost ball) (Jabari Walker steals)
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
8-16
|
12:49
|
|
|
Sam Masten turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (carrying)
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz turnover (lost ball) (Maddox Daniels steals)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz blocks Maddox Daniels's two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point driving layup
|
8-18
|
11:08
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch misses two point layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Daylen Kountz makes two point driving dunk
|
10-18
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive foul (Rodrick McCobb draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jabari Walker turnover
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (Matt Johnson II draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
+1
|
Matt Johnson II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-18
|
10:11
|
|
+1
|
Matt Johnson II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot
|
11-21
|
9:31
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz turnover (bad pass) (Dallas Walton steals)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Sam Masten defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Bodie Hume turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet makes two point alley-oop dunk (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
11-23
|
8:26
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Bodie Hume shooting foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-24
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-24
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-25
|
7:50
|
|
|
Eli Parquet blocks Daylen Kountz's two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
12-27
|
7:17
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz turnover (lost ball) (Maddox Daniels steals)
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup (Maddox Daniels assists)
|
12-29
|
7:09
|
|
|
Bodie Hume shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-30
|
6:41
|
|
|
Rodrick McCobb offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Rodrick McCobb turnover
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point layup (Evan Battey assists)
|
12-32
|
6:00
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch misses two point dunk
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels offensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Maddox Daniels makes two point layup
|
12-34
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point hook shot
|
14-36
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Marque English II makes three point jump shot (Rodrick McCobb assists)
|
15-34
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point hook shot
|
15-36
|
4:35
|
|
|
Rodrick McCobb misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
15-38
|
4:26
|
|
|
Rodrick McCobb shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Marque English II defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Marque English II misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Rodrick McCobb defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Matt Johnson II makes three point jump shot
|
18-38
|
3:13
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Roy Grigsby personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-39
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-40
|
2:50
|
|
|
Buffaloes kicked ball violation
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Jabari Walker flagrant 1 (Kur Jockuch draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Greg Bowie II personal foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Kur Jockuch makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
19-40
|
2:29
|
|
|
Greg Bowie II misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Greg Bowie II personal foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-41
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-42
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Kur Jockuch makes two point layup (Bodie Hume assists)
|
21-42
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point floating jump shot
|
21-44
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jabari Walker blocks Sam Masten's two point layup
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Nique Clifford misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II personal foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bodie Hume offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Jabari Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-45
|
0:48
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II turnover (bad pass) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses two point layup
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bodie Hume offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bodie Hume turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|