20:00
Shanquan Hemphill vs. Sam Mervis (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)
19:36
Tyreke Key blocks Shanquan Hemphill's two point layup
19:34
Tre Williams defensive rebound
19:12
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point layup
0-2
18:58
+2
Roman Penn makes two point layup
2-2
18:40
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
18:38
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
18:17
+3
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
5-2
18:03
+3
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
5-5
17:48
Jake Laravia blocks Roman Penn's two point layup
17:46
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
17:30
Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
17:28
Bulldogs defensive rebound
17:14
Shanquan Hemphill offensive foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
17:14
Shanquan Hemphill turnover
17:00
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
16:58
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
16:51
+3
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Tremell Murphy assists)
8-5
16:28
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
16:26
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
16:14
D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
16:12
Roman Penn offensive rebound
16:05
+2
Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
10-5
16:01
Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
15:41
Jake Laravia misses two point layup
15:39
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
15:34
+2
D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
12-5
15:20
Julian Larry misses two point layup
15:18
Roman Penn defensive rebound
15:11
+2
Roman Penn makes two point layup
14-5
14:48
Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
14:46
Jake Laravia offensive rebound
14:31
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
14:29
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
14:21
+2
Roman Penn makes two point layup
16-5
14:20
TV timeout
14:20
Sycamores 30 second timeout
13:58
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup
16-7
13:37
Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
13:35
Tre Williams defensive rebound
13:23
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:21
Roman Penn defensive rebound
12:58
Tre Williams offensive foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
12:58
Tre Williams turnover
12:39
Cooper Neese shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
12:39
+1
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-7
12:39
Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:39
Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
12:38
Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Ndongo Ndaw draws the foul)
12:24
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:22
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
12:09
Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
12:07
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
12:02
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
12:00
Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
11:51
Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
11:49
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
11:40
Tremell Murphy turnover (lost ball)
11:40
TV timeout
11:19
+3
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot
17-10
10:58
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
10:56
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
10:41
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup
17-12
10:24
+3
Jonah Jackson makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
20-12
9:48
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
20-14
9:32
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
9:30
Tre Williams defensive rebound
9:30
Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
9:14
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point layup
20-16
9:00
Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
8:58
Sycamores defensive rebound
8:31
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
8:29
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
8:17
Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)
7:58
Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
7:56
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
7:52
Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
7:52
TV timeout
7:45
D.J. Wilkins turnover (lost ball)
7:36
D.J. Wilkins shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
7:36
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-17
7:36
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-18
7:18
Nate Ferguson turnover (bad pass)
6:56
Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)
6:44
Tremell Murphy turnover (out of bounds)
6:21
Randy Miller Jr. offensive foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)
6:21
Randy Miller Jr. turnover
6:10
+2
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
22-18
5:45
+3
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
22-21
5:14
+2
Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
24-21
5:03
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists)
24-23
5:03
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
4:40
+2
Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot
26-23
4:29
Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)
4:11
Darnell Brodie misses two point hook shot
4:09
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
4:09
Jake Laravia blocks Darnell Brodie's two point layup
4:04
D.J. Wilkins offensive rebound
4:04
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
4:03
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
4:00
Tremell Murphy personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
4:00
TV timeout
3:42
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot
26-25
3:24
D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup
3:22
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
3:16
+3
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
26-28
3:00
Tremell Murphy offensive foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
3:00
Tremell Murphy turnover
2:53
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:51
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
2:42
+2
D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot
28-28
2:24
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
2:22
Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
2:15
+3
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
31-28
1:56
Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
1:54
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
1:26
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
1:24
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
1:10
+2
Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
31-30
0:37
Issa Samake misses two point layup
0:35
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
0:08
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
0:05
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
0:04
Bulldogs defensive rebound
0:01
Tyreke Key personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
