20:00
(Tigers gains possession)
19:48
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
19:46
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
19:42
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point putback layup
0-2
19:42
+2
Tye Fagan makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
2-2
19:26
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point step back jump shot
2-5
19:02
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
4-5
18:36
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
18:34
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
18:26
+2
Tye Fagan makes two point finger roll layup (Toumani Camara assists)
6-5
18:00
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point pullup jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
6-8
17:51
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
17:49
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
17:41
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
17:39
Justin Kier defensive rebound
17:39
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
17:25
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
17:23
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
17:21
Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
17:11
Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Thomas steals)
16:57
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
6-11
16:43
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
16:41
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
16:33
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
16:31
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
16:31
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
16:29
Darius Days defensive rebound
16:29
Toumani Camara personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
16:14
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point floating jump shot
6-13
16:03
+3
Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
9-13
15:36
+2
Mwani Wilkinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trendon Watford assists)
9-15
15:27
Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
15:25
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
15:17
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
15:15
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
15:02
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
15:00
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
14:45
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
14:45
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
14:45
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
14:45
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
14:45
Darius Days misses two point jump shot
14:43
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
14:36
Darius Days shooting foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
14:36
TV timeout
14:36
+1
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-15
14:36
Sahvir Wheeler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:36
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
14:28
Trendon Watford turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
14:20
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
12-15
14:03
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
12-17
13:54
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
13:52
Justin Kier offensive rebound
13:31
+3
Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
15-17
12:53
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
12:54
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-18
12:54
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-19
12:45
Andrew Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Darius Days steals)
12:36
Josh LeBlanc Sr. misses two point dunk
12:34
Darius Days offensive rebound
12:34
Andrew Garcia personal foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
12:36
Tigers 30 second timeout
12:31
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
12:29
Bulldogs defensive rebound
12:14
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
12:07
Bulldogs offensive rebound
11:59
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
11:53
Eric Gaines misses two point layup
11:51
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
11:47
+2
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point dunk
15-21
11:37
+3
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
18-21
11:13
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
11:11
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
11:11
Eric Gaines blocks Tye Fagan's two point layup
11:09
Bulldogs offensive rebound
11:11
TV timeout
11:07
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point driving layup
20-21
11:07
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
11:07
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-21
10:49
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
10:47
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
10:22
Andrew Garcia turnover (traveling)
10:00
Javonte Smart turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Garcia steals)
9:36
Javonte Smart shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
9:35
+1
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3
22-21
9:35
Christian Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 3
9:35
+1
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3
23-21
9:20
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
9:18
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
9:12
Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Smart steals)
8:56
Christian Brown blocks Javonte Smart's three point jump shot
8:54
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
8:45
Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Smart steals)
8:32
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
8:30
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
8:22
+2
Charles Manning Jr. makes two point driving dunk
23-23
7:54
Tye Fagan turnover (lost ball) (Josh LeBlanc Sr. steals)
7:46
Christian Brown blocks Eric Gaines's two point layup
7:44
Tigers offensive rebound
7:44
TV timeout
7:31
+2
Mwani Wilkinson makes two point dunk (Javonte Smart assists)
23-25
7:08
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
7:06
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
7:00
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
6:58
Darius Days offensive rebound
6:50
Cameron Thomas misses two point layup
6:48
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
6:42
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (Mikal Starks assists)
25-25
6:29
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point step back jump shot
25-28
6:13
Andrew Garcia misses two point hook shot
6:11
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
5:54
+3
Trendon Watford makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
25-31
5:40
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point driving layup
27-31
5:24
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
5:22
Justin Kier defensive rebound
5:17
P.J. Horne turnover (out of bounds)
5:10
Tyron McMillan personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
5:00
Cameron Thomas offensive foul
5:00
Cameron Thomas turnover
4:44
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (Darius Days steals)
4:32
Jalen Cook turnover (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
4:32
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
4:30
Sahvir Wheeler offensive rebound
4:30
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul (P.J. Horne draws the foul)
4:22
+3
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
30-31
4:03
+2
Jalen Cook makes two point driving layup
30-33
3:42
Jalen Cook shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
3:42
TV timeout
|
3:42
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:42
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Aundre Hyatt makes two point floating jump shot
|
31-35
|
2:58
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
+3
|
Trendon Watford makes three point jump shot (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|
31-38
|
2:26
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
34-38
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Josh LeBlanc Sr. steals)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
37-38
|
1:03
|
|
|
Trendon Watford turnover (bad pass) (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
|
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
39-38
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point step back jump shot
|
39-40
|
0:15
|
|
+3
|
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
42-40
|
0:03
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia shooting foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-41
|
0:03
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-42
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|