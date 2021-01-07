|
20:00
Eugene Omoruyi vs. Evan Battey (Ducks gains possession)
19:40
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:38
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
19:13
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
0-2
18:55
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
18:53
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
18:39
+2
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
2-2
18:33
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
2-4
18:12
Amauri Hardy turnover (traveling)
17:56
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
17:54
Evan Battey offensive rebound
17:53
Eric Williams Jr. personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
17:45
+2
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point jump shot
2-6
17:22
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point layup
17:20
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
17:12
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
17:10
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
16:55
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point jump shot
4-6
16:29
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point dunk
16:27
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
16:18
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
6-6
16:02
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
16:00
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
15:50
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
6-8
15:46
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (traveling)
15:46
TV timeout
15:32
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
15:30
Buffaloes offensive rebound
15:24
+2
Maddox Daniels makes two point jump shot
6-10
15:06
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
15:04
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
14:56
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
14:54
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
14:48
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
6-12
14:41
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:39
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
14:32
McKinley Wright IV misses two point layup
14:30
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
14:25
Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
14:23
Evan Battey defensive rebound
14:17
Evan Battey turnover (bad pass)
14:06
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:04
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
13:39
Jabari Walker misses two point jump shot
13:39
Ducks defensive rebound
13:39
+2
Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Chris Duarte assists)
8-12
13:21
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
13:01
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
12:39
Jabari Walker turnover (3-second violation)
12:28
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
10-12
12:02
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
12:00
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
11:47
+2
Chris Duarte makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
12-12
11:34
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (10-second violation)
11:34
TV timeout
11:28
+3
Chandler Lawson makes three point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
15-12
11:07
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
11:05
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
10:57
Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
10:55
Evan Battey defensive rebound
10:55
Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Lawson steals)
10:45
Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
10:43
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
10:33
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
15-14
10:13
Lok Wur turnover (traveling)
9:51
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
9:49
Evan Battey offensive rebound
9:48
Evan Battey turnover (lost ball)
9:40
McKinley Wright IV personal foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
9:33
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:31
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
9:09
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
9:07
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
8:58
D'Shawn Schwartz blocks Chandler Lawson's two point layup
8:56
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
8:44
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
17-14
8:41
Evan Battey offensive foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
8:41
Evan Battey turnover
8:25
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
8:13
LJ Figueroa shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
8:13
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-15
8:13
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-16
8:03
LJ Figueroa offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
8:03
LJ Figueroa turnover
7:51
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
7:49
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
7:33
LJ Figueroa turnover (lost ball) (Eli Parquet steals)
7:16
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
7:14
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
7:05
+2
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
19-16
6:45
TV timeout
6:34
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
6:32
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
6:08
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
6:06
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
5:56
Evan Battey misses two point dunk
5:54
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
5:36
Evan Battey blocks Amauri Hardy's two point layup
5:34
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
5:28
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
19-19
5:28
Ducks 30 second timeout
5:18
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Chandler Lawson assists)
22-19
4:58
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
4:56
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
4:49
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:47
Buffaloes defensive rebound
4:34
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
4:32
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
4:22
+2
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
24-19
4:18
Aaron Estrada personal foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
4:06
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point dunk (Evan Battey assists)
24-21
3:43
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
3:41
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
3:36
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
3:36
TV timeout
3:36
+1
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-22
3:36
+1
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-23
3:27
Jabari Walker personal foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
3:17
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point hook shot
26-23
2:57
Evan Battey misses two point layup
2:55
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
2:34
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
2:32
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
2:27
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
26-25
2:12
Eli Parquet personal foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
2:08
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
2:06
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
1:57
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
1:55
Evan Battey offensive rebound
1:47
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (Evan Battey assists)
26-27
1:38
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Chandler Lawson assists)
29-27
1:20
+3
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
29-30
0:58
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (bad pass) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
0:56
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
29-32
0:56
Aaron Estrada shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
0:56
+1
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
29-33
0:42
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
31-33
0:20
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
0:02
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
0:02
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover
0:00
End of period
