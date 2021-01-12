|
20:00
David McCormack vs. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Christian Braun gains possession)
19:47
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
2-0
19:15
Isaac Likekele misses two point pullup jump shot
19:13
David McCormack defensive rebound
19:01
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
18:59
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
18:59
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:52
+3
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
4-3
18:35
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot
7-3
18:17
+2
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point driving layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
7-5
18:01
Cade Cunningham blocks David McCormack's two point layup
17:59
David McCormack offensive rebound
18:00
David McCormack misses two point putback dunk
17:59
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
17:42
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
17:40
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
17:35
Ochai Agbaji blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point putback layup
17:33
Christian Braun defensive rebound
17:29
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
17:27
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
17:23
Christian Braun shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
17:23
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-6
17:23
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-7
17:12
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot
10-7
16:44
+2
Avery Anderson III makes two point driving layup
10-9
16:21
Ochai Agbaji turnover (out of bounds)
15:55
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
15:53
David McCormack defensive rebound
15:40
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Marcus Garrett's two point layup
15:38
Christian Braun offensive rebound
15:26
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
15:24
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
15:15
+2
David McCormack makes two point dunk (Jalen Wilson assists)
12-9
14:49
Jump ball. Bryce Williams vs. Christian Braun (Cowboys gains possession)
14:49
TV timeout
14:39
Cowboys turnover (shot clock violation)
14:29
Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Williams steals)
14:25
Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
14:25
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-10
14:25
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-11
14:05
+2
David McCormack makes two point turnaround jump shot
14-11
13:53
+3
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
14-14
13:39
Ochai Agbaji misses two point driving layup
13:37
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
13:32
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
13:30
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
13:27
Bryce Williams personal foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
13:22
Rondel Walker shooting foul (Ochai Agbaji draws the foul)
13:22
+1
Ochai Agbaji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-14
13:22
+1
Ochai Agbaji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-14
13:14
Cade Cunningham turnover (out of bounds)
13:06
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point floating jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
18-14
12:51
+2
Cade Cunningham makes two point step back jump shot
18-16
12:40
Ochai Agbaji turnover (lost ball) (Avery Anderson III steals)
12:34
+3
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
18-19
12:06
Marcus Garrett misses two point driving layup
12:04
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
11:59
Ochai Agbaji shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-20
11:59
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:59
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
11:32
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
11:30
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
11:20
Tristan Enaruna shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
11:20
Cade Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:01
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover (traveling)
11:20
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-21
11:01
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover (traveling)
10:43
+3
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot
18-24
10:23
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
10:25
Ochai Agbaji misses two point layup
10:23
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
10:08
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Christian Braun steals)
10:05
+2
Christian Braun makes two point driving dunk
20-24
9:45
+3
Rondel Walker makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
20-27
9:29
+2
Christian Braun makes two point driving layup (David McCormack assists)
22-27
9:07
Cade Cunningham misses two point step back jump shot
9:05
David McCormack defensive rebound
8:47
+2
David McCormack makes two point step back jump shot
24-27
8:29
Ochai Agbaji shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
8:29
+1
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-28
8:29
+1
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-29
8:16
David McCormack turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Likekele steals)
8:09
+3
Avery Anderson III makes three point jump shot
24-32
7:51
+2
David McCormack makes two point turnaround jump shot
26-32
8:07
TV timeout
7:51
+2
David McCormack makes two point turnaround jump shot
26-32
7:35
Bryce Thompson personal foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
7:16
David McCormack blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point jump shot
7:14
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
7:06
Marcus Garrett turnover (bad pass)
6:52
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point driving layup
6:50
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
6:42
David McCormack misses two point turnaround jump shot
6:40
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
6:36
+2
Isaac Likekele makes two point driving layup (Avery Anderson III assists)
26-34
6:16
Bryce Thompson misses two point floating jump shot
6:14
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
6:08
+3
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
26-37
5:49
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
5:47
David McCormack offensive rebound
5:45
+2
David McCormack makes two point putback layup
28-37
5:30
+2
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point driving dunk (Isaac Likekele assists)
28-39
5:09
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
5:07
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
5:00
Marcus Garrett personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
5:00
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-40
5:00
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-41
4:41
Jalen Wilson misses two point turnaround jump shot
4:39
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
4:30
Isaac Likekele misses two point driving layup
4:28
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
4:20
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
4:18
David McCormack offensive rebound
4:14
David McCormack misses two point putback layup
4:12
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
4:07
Bryce Williams offensive foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
4:07
Bryce Williams turnover
3:39
Rondel Walker personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
3:39
TV timeout
3:34
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup
30-41
3:01
Cowboys turnover (shot clock violation)
2:42
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
2:40
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
2:37
+2
Avery Anderson III makes two point driving layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
30-43
2:37
Marcus Garrett shooting foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
2:37
+1
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-44
2:21
|
|
Christian Braun turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Likekele steals)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
30-46
|
2:01
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham offensive foul
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover
|
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
32-46
|
1:32
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shooting foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-46
|
1:17
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kalib Boone vs. Bryce Thompson (Jayhawks gains possession)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III personal foul (Bryce Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-46
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-46
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|