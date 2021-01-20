|
Vladimir Pinchuk vs. Keli Leaupepe (Toreros gains possession)
19:46
Jalin Anderson turnover (out of bounds)
19:17
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point jump shot
19:15
Lions defensive rebound
18:59
+3
|
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|
0-3
18:27
Josh Parrish misses two point layup
18:25
Lions defensive rebound
18:15
Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Josh Parrish steals)
18:08
+3
|
Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists)
|
3-3
17:52
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|
3-6
17:24
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
17:22
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
17:16
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|
17:14
Finn Sullivan defensive rebound
|
17:07
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
5-6
17:07
Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)
|
17:07
+1
|
Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-6
16:43
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|
16:41
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
16:27
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point jump shot
|
16:25
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
16:20
Josh Parrish personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|
16:14
+2
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup
|
6-8
16:14
Vladimir Pinchuk shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|
16:12
+1
|
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-9
16:12
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
8-9
16:12
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
16:10
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
15:30
+3
|
Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot
|
11-9
15:10
Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
15:08
Toreros defensive rebound
|
15:08
TV timeout
|
14:52
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point layup
|
14:50
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|
14:40
Kodye Pugh misses two point layup
|
14:38
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
14:28
+3
|
Jared Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists)
|
14-9
14:05
+2
|
Mattias Markusson makes two point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|
14-11
13:37
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point layup
|
13:35
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|
13:23
Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot
|
13:21
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
13:06
Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|
13:04
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
12:40
Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Jared Rodriguez steals)
|
12:35
+2
|
Frankie Hughes makes two point layup
|
16-11
12:07
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|
16-13
11:54
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
11:52
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|
11:38
Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball)
|
11:38
TV timeout
|
11:22
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
18-13
11:04
+2
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|
18-15
10:54
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
10:52
Jared Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
10:46
+3
|
Ben Pyle makes three point jump shot (Jared Rodriguez assists)
|
21-15
10:28
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
10:26
Josh Parrish defensive rebound
|
10:10
Ben Pyle misses two point layup
|
10:08
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|
10:02
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|
10:00
Eli Scott offensive rebound
|
10:02
Ben Pyle personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|
10:00
Josh Parrish shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|
10:00
+1
|
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-16
10:00
Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10:00
Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|
9:52
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|
21-18
9:37
Jared Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
9:35
Toreros offensive rebound
|
9:19
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez makes two point jump shot (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
23-18
8:48
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|
8:46
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
8:41
Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass)
|
8:35
Finn Sullivan personal foul
|
8:22
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
|
23-20
7:57
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point hook shot (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
25-20
7:35
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|
25-22
7:14
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
7:12
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
7:06
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
7:04
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
6:54
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup (Ben Pyle assists)
|
27-22
6:51
Lions 30 second timeout
|
6:51
TV timeout
|
6:25
Mattias Markusson turnover (bad pass) (Jared Rodriguez steals)
|
6:16
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point jump shot
|
6:14
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|
5:59
Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|
5:44
Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|
5:36
Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|
5:34
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
5:08
Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Ben Pyle draws the foul)
|
5:01
Eli Scott shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)
|
5:01
Vladimir Pinchuk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:01
Vladimir Pinchuk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5:01
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|
5:00
Finn Sullivan personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|
4:46
Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|
4:44
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
4:25
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
4:23
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|
4:20
Eli Scott offensive foul (Ben Pyle draws the foul)
|
4:20
Eli Scott turnover
|
3:55
Mattias Markusson blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point layup
|
3:51
Toreros offensive rebound
|
3:51
TV timeout
|
3:39
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point dunk (Frankie Hughes assists)
|
29-22
3:20
Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|
3:18
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|
3:18
Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball)
|
2:59
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point hook shot
|
31-22
2:45
Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|
2:43
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
2:40
Jared Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
2:38
Parker Dortch defensive rebound
|
2:32
+3
|
Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|
31-25
2:23
Toreros 30 second timeout
|
2:17
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point jump shot
|
33-25
2:09
Marion Humphrey personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|
2:09
+1
|
Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-26
2:09
+1
|
Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-27
2:00
Mattias Markusson personal foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)
|
1:51
Jared Rodriguez turnover (traveling)
|
1:35
+3
|
Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|
33-30
1:04
Frankie Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Jalin Anderson steals)
|
0:40
Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
0:38
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
0:15
Jalin Anderson blocks Josh Parrish's two point layup
|
0:13
Toreros offensive rebound
|
0:09
Jalin Anderson blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point layup
|
0:07
Toreros offensive rebound
|
0:07
+3
|
Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|
36-30
0:07
Official timeout
|
0:01
+3
|
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot
|
36-33
0:00
End of period
