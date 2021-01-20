|
20:00
Rienk Mast vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Braves gains possession)
19:47
Harouna Sissoko blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup
19:45
Redbirds defensive rebound
19:35
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
19:33
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
19:14
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
19:12
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
18:58
DJ Horne turnover (back court violation)
18:51
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot (Rienk Mast assists)
2-0
|
18:38
+2
Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
2-2
|
18:27
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:25
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
18:07
Antonio Reeves turnover (double dribble)
17:53
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
17:51
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
17:45
Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
17:43
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
17:31
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
17:29
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
17:23
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists)
4-2
|
17:14
Sean East II personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
17:04
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
17:02
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
16:55
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
6-2
|
16:28
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
16:26
Braves defensive rebound
16:11
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
8-2
|
15:41
Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball)
15:41
TV timeout
15:28
+2
Darius Hannah makes two point layup
10-2
|
15:17
+2
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot
10-4
|
14:54
+2
Darius Hannah makes two point layup
12-4
|
14:35
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (5-second violation)
14:11
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
14:09
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
13:57
Darius Hannah misses two point layup
13:55
Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
13:54
Jump ball. Darius Hannah vs. Abdou Ndiaye (Abdou Ndiaye gains possession)
13:43
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
13:41
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
13:15
Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
13:13
Darius Hannah offensive rebound
13:07
+2
Darius Hannah makes two point layup
14-4
|
12:57
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
12:42
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Danya Kingsby assists)
16-4
|
12:41
Redbirds 30 second timeout
12:26
Jayson Kent shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
12:26
+1
Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-5
|
12:26
Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:26
Redbirds offensive rebound
12:10
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
16-7
|
12:08
Official timeout
11:48
+2
Sean East II makes two point layup
18-7
|
11:35
Sean East II personal foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)
11:35
TV timeout
11:26
Elijah Childs blocks DJ Horne's two point layup
11:24
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
11:19
Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
11:17
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
11:07
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
18-9
|
11:07
Darius Hannah shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
11:07
+1
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-10
|
10:48
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
20-10
|
10:30
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
10:28
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
10:23
Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
10:13
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point layup
10:11
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
10:09
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (traveling)
9:55
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
9:53
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
9:31
Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:29
Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound
9:25
+3
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists)
20-13
|
9:15
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists)
22-13
|
9:04
Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul
9:04
Abdou Ndiaye turnover
8:52
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alex Kotov steals)
8:40
Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
8:40
+1
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-14
|
8:40
+1
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-15
|
8:13
Darius Hannah turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)
8:06
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
8:04
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
7:49
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:47
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
7:41
Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot
7:39
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
7:25
Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot
7:23
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
7:10
Antonio Thomas turnover (out of bounds)
7:10
TV timeout
6:42
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
22-17
|
6:16
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
6:14
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
6:04
+2
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot
22-19
|
5:42
Antonio Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)
5:37
Danya Kingsby blocks Josiah Strong's two point layup
5:35
Redbirds offensive rebound
5:24
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
22-22
|
5:11
Braves 30 second timeout
5:03
+3
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
25-22
|
4:43
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
4:41
Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
4:38
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
4:36
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
4:29
Jayson Kent turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)
4:29
Jayson Kent personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
4:18
Elijah Childs personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
4:17
+1
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-23
|
4:17
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:17
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
4:01
Rienk Mast misses two point layup
3:59
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
3:52
+2
DJ Horne makes two point layup
25-25
|
3:35
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
3:33
DJ Horne defensive rebound
3:05
Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Rienk Mast steals)
2:49
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
27-25
|
2:36
+2
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
27-27
|
2:25
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
2:23
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
2:18
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
29-27
|
1:57
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
1:55
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
1:49
+2
Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
31-27
|
1:23
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
1:20
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
1:20
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
1:18
Sean East II defensive rebound
1:14
DJ Horne personal foul
1:14
TV timeout
1:07
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
1:05
DJ Horne defensive rebound
0:40
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot
31-30
|
0:30
|
|
Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Redbirds offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|