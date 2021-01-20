FORD
DAVID

1st Half
FORD
Rams
29
DAVID
Wildcats
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Wildcats gains possession)  
19:39   Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot  
19:37   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
19:32 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point putback layup 0-2
19:13 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 3-2
18:55   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
18:45   Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
18:32   Joel Soriano turnover (bad pass) (Kellan Grady steals)  
18:24 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 3-4
18:07   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
18:05   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
17:46   Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
17:35 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 6-4
17:22   Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)  
17:13   Hyunjung Lee personal foul  
16:54   Kyle Rose turnover (traveling)  
16:32 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot 6-6
16:15 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 9-6
15:47 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot 9-8
15:33   Luka Brajkovic blocks Joel Soriano's two point hook shot  
15:31   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
15:13   Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot  
15:09   Rams defensive rebound  
15:09   TV timeout  
14:47 +2 Chris Austin makes two point jump shot 11-8
14:26 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 11-11
13:56 +3 Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot 14-11
13:27 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 14-14
13:11   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
13:04   Josh Navarro personal foul  
12:44   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
12:37 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 14-17
12:31   Rams 30 second timeout  
12:08   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
11:55 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Michael Jones assists) 14-19
11:29   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Chris Austin's two point layup  
11:27   Rams offensive rebound  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:24   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
11:03   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)  
10:46   Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot  
10:44   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
10:34   Chris Austin shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)  
10:34 +1 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-20
10:34 +1 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-21
10:16   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Chris Austin's three point jump shot  
10:14   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
10:08 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists) 14-23
9:42 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Ty Perry assists) 17-23
9:40   Rams 30 second timeout  
9:26 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot 17-25
8:53   Joel Soriano turnover (traveling)  
8:39 +3 Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 17-28
8:18   Ty Perry turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)  
8:12 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point dunk (Kellan Grady assists) 17-30
8:10   Rams 30 second timeout  
8:10   TV timeout  
7:46 +2 Josh Navarro makes two point layup 19-30
7:26   Onyi Eyisi personal foul  
7:21   Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot  
7:19   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
7:12   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass)  
7:01   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
6:59   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
6:41   Kyle Rose personal foul  
6:27   Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
6:06 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists) 21-30
5:38   Onyi Eyisi personal foul  
5:27   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
5:04   Luka Brajkovic personal foul  
4:53   Luka Brajkovic blocks Josh Navarro's two point layup  
4:51   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
4:45 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 21-33
4:14   Onyi Eyisi offensive foul  
4:14   Onyi Eyisi turnover  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:51   Kyle Rose blocks Carter Collins's two point layup  
3:49   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
3:42 +3 Ty Perry makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 24-33
3:24   Luka Brajkovic turnover (traveling)  
3:00   Michael Jones shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
3:00 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-33
3:00 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 3 26-33
3:00 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 3 of 3 27-33
2:52 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup 27-35
2:32 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point dunk (Jalen Cobb assists) 29-35
2:15   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
1:55   Onyi Eyisi misses two point hook shot  
1:53   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
1:39   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound  
1:27   Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Chris Austin steals)  
1:18   Chris Austin misses two point layup  
1:16   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
1:07   Hyunjung Lee blocks Onyi Eyisi's two point layup  
1:07   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
1:07   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
1:00   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
0:42   Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
0:28   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
0:04 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot 29-38
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD
Rams
29
DAVID
Wildcats
35

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 32-38
19:33   Chris Austin personal foul  
19:16   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
19:05 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 35-38
18:49   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
18:36 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 38-38
18:31   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
18:31   TV timeout  
18:13   Joel Soriano personal foul  
18:11   Hyunjung Lee offensive foul  
18:11   Hyunjung Lee turnover  
17:58 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup 40-38
17:32   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
17:30   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
17:30   Chris Austin personal foul  
17:26 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk (Hyunjung Lee assists) 40-40
17:09   Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)  
16:51   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
16:44 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Josh Navarro assists) 42-40
16:32   Josh Navarro personal foul  
16:22   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
16:12 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 42-43
15:59   Carter Collins personal foul  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:54   Ty Perry misses two point layup  
15:52   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
15:37   Ty Perry shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
15:37   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
15:37   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
15:37 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 3 of 3 42-44
15:18   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
15:16   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
14:52   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
14:52   Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:52 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-45
14:37 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot 44-45
14:11   Carter Collins misses two point jump shot  
14:09   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
13:45   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Rams offensive rebound  
13:41   Rams turnover (5-second violation)  
13:28   Josh Navarro shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)  
13:28 +1 Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-46
13:28   Michael Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:28   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
13:12   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
13:10   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
13:09   Onyi Eyisi personal foul  
13:09 +1 Bates Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-47
13:09 +1 Bates Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-48
13:08   Jalen Cobb turnover (out of bounds)  
12:56   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot  
12:54   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
12:29   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
12:27   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
12:13 +3 Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 44-51
11:48   Chris Austin misses two point layup  
11:46   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
11:35 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 44-54
11:16   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
10:58   Ty Perry shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)  
10:58   TV timeout  
10:58 +1 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-55
10:58   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:58   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
10:58   Michael Jones personal foul  
10:44   Official timeout  
10:37   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
10:35   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
10:13 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot 44-58
9:41   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Wildcats defensive rebound  
9:11 +2 Michael Jones makes two point layup (Kellan Grady assists) 44-60
9:11   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)  
9:11 +1 Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-61
9:03   Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)  
9:00   Jalen Cobb blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup  
8:58   Wildcats offensive rebound  
8:52   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
8:37   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
8:35   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
8:08   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
7:46   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
7:44   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
7:26   Luka Brajkovic offensive foul  
7:26   Luka Brajkovic turnover  
7:26   TV timeout  
7:12 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Chris Austin assists) 46-61
7:12   Grant Huffman shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
7:12   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:12   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
6:57   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Rams defensive rebound  
6:35   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
6:10 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 46-63
6:03   Luka Brajkovic personal foul  
5:56   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
5:39   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
5:25   Chris Austin turnover (lost ball) (Sam Mennenga steals)  
5:18 +2 Carter Collins makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists) 46-65
5:00   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
5:00