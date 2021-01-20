FORD
DAVID
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Wildcats gains possession)
|19:39
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot
|19:37
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|19:32
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point putback layup
|0-2
|19:13
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|3-2
|18:55
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (bad pass) (Kellan Grady steals)
|18:24
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:07
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|18:05
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|17:35
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|6-4
|17:22
|
|Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)
|17:13
|
|Hyunjung Lee personal foul
|16:54
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (traveling)
|16:32
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
|6-6
|16:15
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|9-6
|15:47
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
|9-8
|15:33
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Joel Soriano's two point hook shot
|15:31
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot
|15:09
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|TV timeout
|14:47
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point jump shot
|11-8
|14:26
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
|11-11
|13:56
|
|+3
|Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot
|14-11
|13:27
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|14-14
|13:11
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Josh Navarro personal foul
|12:44
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|12:37
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|14-17
|12:31
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|12:08
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Michael Jones assists)
|14-19
|11:29
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Chris Austin's two point layup
|11:27
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:24
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)
|10:46
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|10:44
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|Chris Austin shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|+1
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-20
|10:34
|
|+1
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-21
|10:16
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Chris Austin's three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|+2
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists)
|14-23
|9:42
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Ty Perry assists)
|17-23
|9:40
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|9:26
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot
|17-25
|8:53
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (traveling)
|8:39
|
|+3
|Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|17-28
|8:18
|
|Ty Perry turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|8:12
|
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point dunk (Kellan Grady assists)
|17-30
|8:10
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|8:10
|
|TV timeout
|7:46
|
|+2
|Josh Navarro makes two point layup
|19-30
|7:26
|
|Onyi Eyisi personal foul
|7:21
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot
|7:19
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass)
|7:01
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|6:27
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)
|6:06
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists)
|21-30
|5:38
|
|Onyi Eyisi personal foul
|5:27
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Luka Brajkovic personal foul
|4:53
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Josh Navarro's two point layup
|4:51
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|4:45
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|21-33
|4:14
|
|Onyi Eyisi offensive foul
|4:14
|
|Onyi Eyisi turnover
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:51
|
|Kyle Rose blocks Carter Collins's two point layup
|3:49
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|+3
|Ty Perry makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|24-33
|3:24
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (traveling)
|3:00
|
|Michael Jones shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|3:00
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-33
|3:00
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|26-33
|3:00
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-33
|2:52
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup
|27-35
|2:32
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point dunk (Jalen Cobb assists)
|29-35
|2:15
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses two point hook shot
|1:53
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound
|1:27
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Chris Austin steals)
|1:18
|
|Chris Austin misses two point layup
|1:16
|
|Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Hyunjung Lee blocks Onyi Eyisi's two point layup
|1:07
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot
|29-38
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|32-38
|19:33
|
|Chris Austin personal foul
|19:16
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|35-38
|18:49
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|18:36
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|38-38
|18:31
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|18:31
|
|TV timeout
|18:13
|
|Joel Soriano personal foul
|18:11
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive foul
|18:11
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover
|17:58
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point layup
|40-38
|17:32
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Chris Austin personal foul
|17:26
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|40-40
|17:09
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass)
|16:51
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Josh Navarro assists)
|42-40
|16:32
|
|Josh Navarro personal foul
|16:22
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|42-43
|15:59
|
|Carter Collins personal foul
|15:59
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Ty Perry misses two point layup
|15:52
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|15:37
|
|Ty Perry shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|15:37
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|15:37
|
|+1
|Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|42-44
|15:18
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|15:16
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|14:52
|
|Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:52
|
|+1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-45
|14:37
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot
|44-45
|14:11
|
|Carter Collins misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:41
|
|Rams turnover (5-second violation)
|13:28
|
|Josh Navarro shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
|13:28
|
|+1
|Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-46
|13:28
|
|Michael Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:28
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|13:10
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|13:09
|
|Onyi Eyisi personal foul
|13:09
|
|+1
|Bates Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-47
|13:09
|
|+1
|Bates Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-48
|13:08
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (out of bounds)
|12:56
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|12:13
|
|+3
|Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|44-51
|11:48
|
|Chris Austin misses two point layup
|11:46
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|11:35
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|44-54
|11:16
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Ty Perry shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|TV timeout
|10:58
|
|+1
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-55
|10:58
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:58
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Michael Jones personal foul
|10:44
|
|Official timeout
|10:37
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot
|44-58
|9:41
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point layup (Kellan Grady assists)
|44-60
|9:11
|
|Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
|9:11
|
|+1
|Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-61
|9:03
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)
|9:00
|
|Jalen Cobb blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup
|8:58
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|8:35
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|7:44
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive foul
|7:26
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover
|7:26
|
|TV timeout
|7:12
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Chris Austin assists)
|46-61
|7:12
|
|Grant Huffman shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:12
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
|46-63
|6:03
|
|Luka Brajkovic personal foul
|5:56
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|5:25
|
|Chris Austin turnover (lost ball) (Sam Mennenga steals)
|5:18
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists)
|46-65
|5:00
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
|5:00
|