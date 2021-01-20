|
20:00
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr vs. Toumani Camara (Devin Askew gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Lance Ware turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Lance Ware defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:28
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen offensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
0-5
|
17:50
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr blocks Justin Kier's two point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point layup
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point dunk (Devin Askew assists)
|
2-5
|
16:45
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-6
|
16:28
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
P.J. Horne shooting foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-6
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-6
|
15:45
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
P.J. Horne personal foul
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Justin Kier offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
4-8
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot (Olivier Sarr assists)
|
6-8
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
6-10
|
13:11
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson shooting foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
12:43
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson turnover
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|
9-10
|
11:55
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson personal foul
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point dunk (Devin Askew assists)
|
11-10
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup
|
11-12
|
10:55
|
|
|
Justin Kier blocks Devin Askew's two point layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Devin Askew offensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
13-12
|
10:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Justin Kier's two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned misses two point layup
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Justin Kier blocks Devin Askew's two point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned personal foul
|
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-12
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-12
|
9:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Tye Fagan's two point layup
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
9:37
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Mikal Starks defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson turnover (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive foul
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
8:25
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point dunk
|
17-16
|
7:58
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
6:42
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (Mikal Starks steals)
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Tye Fagan assists)
|
17-20
|
6:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Davion Mintz offensive foul
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Davion Mintz turnover
|
|
6:03
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
17-23
|
5:46
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen turnover (Toumani Camara steals)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+3
|
K.D. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
17-26
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot (Olivier Sarr assists)
|
19-26
|
5:02
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson turnover (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point jump shot
|
21-26
|
4:05
|
|
|
Tye Fagan turnover (Devin Askew steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-26
|
3:27
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
25-26
|
2:54
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
25-28
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot
|
27-28
|
1:26
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
|
27-30
|
0:01
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|