The Akron Zips (7-4) and the Princeton Tigers (9-4) are matching up in a non-conference college basketball showdown on Monday afternoon. The Zips ended their two-game skid in their last their last contest. On Dec. 21, Akron beat Jackson State 68-50. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won two straight games. Princeton defeated Rutgers 83-82 back on Dec. 21 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Tipoff from Jadwin Gymnasium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Princeton odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155. Before making any Princeton vs. Akron picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Akron vs. Princeton and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Akron vs. Princeton:

Akron vs. Princeton spread: Tigers -7

Akron vs. Princeton over/under: 155 points

Akron vs. Princeton picks: See picks here

Why Akron can cover

Junior guard Tavari Johnson is a three-level scorer who is quick to attack downhill. He leads the team in points (13.3) with 3.5 assists. The Illinois native has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games this season. On Dec. 20 against Yale, Johnson had 23 points and made four 3-pointers.

Junior guard Nate Johnson is an instinctive and aware playmaker. Johnson is first on the team in assists (3.7) with 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's logged at least four assists in five straight games. On Dec. 15 against Milwaukee, Johnson had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Princeton can cover

Junior guard Xaivian Lee leads the team in points (16.2), assists (6) and steals (1.4). The Ontario native also knocks down 38% of his 3-point attempts. In his last game, Lee had 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. This was his fourth game with at least 20 points this yea

Junior forward Caden Pierce leads the team in rebounds (7.2) with 12.1 points per game. The Illinois native has four double-doubles on the season. In his last outing, Pierce had 21 points and 14 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Akron vs. Princeton picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 149 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Princeton, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.