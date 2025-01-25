Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Albany and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against N.J. Tech.

If Albany keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 4-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-16, Albany 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Albany is on a three-game streak of home losses, N.J. Tech a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Albany fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against UMBC on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. The Great Danes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to Vermont.

Albany now has a losing record at 10-11. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 62.1. The only thing between Albany and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Albany is a big 11.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Albany has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.