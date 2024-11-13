The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) will try to bounce back from their first loss under head coach John Calipari when they host the Troy Trojans (2-0) on Wednesday night. Arkansas cruised to a 76-60 win over Lipscomb in its season opener before falling to then-No. 8 Baylor on Saturday in a 72-67 final. Troy is off to an impressive start, covering the spread in double-digit wins over Toledo and New Orleans. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2022, when Arkansas notched a 74-61 win at home.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Troy odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Troy vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arkansas vs. Troy spread: Arkansas -12.5

Arkansas vs. Troy over/under: 151 points

Arkansas vs. Troy money line: Arkansas: -962, Troy: +627

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has already picked up one blowout win at home this season, beating Lipscomb by 16 points in Calipari's debut last Wednesday. Star freshman guard Boogie Fland had 17 points, while senior guard Johnell Davis had 15 points and six rebounds. The Razorbacks came up just short against then-No. 8 Baylor on Saturday, but they were 4-point underdogs in that matchup.

Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero had 24 points, six rebounds and two assists on 10 of 15 shooting, while Fland had another impressive outing with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The Razorbacks have 13 newcomers in their first season under Calipari, including multiple high-level transfers and star freshmen. Troy lacks the talent to compete with Arkansas, and the Razorbacks have won five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Troy can cover

Troy plays a similar style to Arkansas, utilizing a variety of full-court presses to speed up opponents and disrupt rhythm. The Trojans have been successful in their first two games, beating Toledo and New Orleans by double digits. They have 12 returning players from last year's team that posted 20 wins for the third consecutive season.

Those players have played in a combined 262 games, giving them a significant experience edge over an Arkansas roster that is still trying to develop chemistry with each other. Jackson Fields leads four Troy players who are averaging double digits, scoring 12.5 points and grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game. The Trojans are unbeaten against the spread in their last six games in November.

