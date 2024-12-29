Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Brescia 0-3, Austin Peay 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Austin Peay is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Brescia Bearcats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at F&M Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Austin Peay would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Vanderbilt, and, well: they nailed that call. Austin Peay took a serious blow against Vanderbilt on Saturday, falling 85-55. The Governors haven't had much luck with the Commodores recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

LJ Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 20 points. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Brescia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 103-37 defeat at the hands of Clev. State. The Bearcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Brescia struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Clev. State posted 22.

Austin Peay's loss dropped their record down to 4-8. As for Brescia, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.