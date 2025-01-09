Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Western Georgia 2-13, Austin Peay 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Georgia has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Wolves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Western Georgia ended up a good deal behind Stetson and lost 78-62.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Austin Peay faltered in their match on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 68-44 loss at the hands of Jacksonville. The contest marked the Governors' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Western Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 2-13. As for Austin Peay, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Odds

Austin Peay is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.