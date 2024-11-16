Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Bethune-Cook. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against SC State.

Bethune-Cook. entered the match with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will SC State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: SC State 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 0-3

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State is 2-7 against Bethune-Cook. since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The SC State Bulldogs will challenge the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.2 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, SC State couldn't handle Jacksonville and fell 71-62.

SC State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell victim to a bruising 91-69 loss at the hands of PFW.

SC State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SC State is playing as the underdog, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

SC State came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 9 games against SC State.