Only one more half stands between Boston College and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against FDU.

If Boston College keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, FDU will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: FDU 4-10, Boston College 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the FDU Knights at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

There's no need to mince words: Boston College lost to SMU on Saturday, and Boston College lost bad. The score wound up at 103-77.

Despite the defeat, Boston College had strong showings from Dion Brown, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points, and Donald Hand Jr., who had 22 points along with five rebounds. Brown is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Even though they lost, Boston College smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, FDU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 74-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota.

FDU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jo'El Emanuel, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Ahmed Barba-Bey, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points. Barba-Bey had some trouble finding his footing against La Salle last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Boston College has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season. As for FDU, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston College has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FDU, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Boston College's sizable advantage in that area, FDU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Boston College is a big 14.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

