The Butler Bulldogs will host the North Dakota State Bison in a matchup of seven-win teams on Tuesday. Butler is 7-2 overall and 5-1 at home, while North Dakota State is 7-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Bison have won four straight games, while the Bulldogs lost their last contest, which ended a six-game winning streak. North Dakota State is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Butler is 5-4 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are favored by 13 points in the latest Butler vs. North Dakota State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142.5 points. Before entering any North Dakota State vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Butler vs. North Dakota State spread: Butler -13

Butler vs. North Dakota State over/under: 142.5 points

Butler vs. North Dakota State money line: Butler: -1250, NDSU: +777

Why Butler can cover

Butler was dealt a punishing 79-51 loss at the hands of the No. 17 Houston Cougars on Saturday, but had won six straight prior to that outcome. The Bulldogs have clear strengths on both sides of the ball, with a No. 13 ranking in the nation in 3-point percentage (40.4%) and a No. 19 national ranking in field goal percentage allowed (37.9%).

Fifth-year senior Jahmyl Telfort leads the team with 16.3 points, while Pierre Brooks II (13.6 points) and Patrick McCaffery (13.2 points) are also averaging in double-figures. The Bulldogs have a veteran squad as their top four players in terms of minutes played are all seniors, including Telfort being in his fifth year and McCaffery being in his sixth year. The team has also been strong ATS recently, covering in five of its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why North Dakota State can cover

Meanwhile, North Dakota State entered its tilt with N. Colorado on Saturday with three consecutive wins but it will enter its next game with four. The Bison came out on top against the Bears by a score of 82-70. Six different Bison players scored in double-figures, with Jacksen Moni leading the way with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

North Dakota State is among the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking fourth in made 3-pointers per game and 17th in 3-point percentage. The Bison have covered in each of their last five games and are also a solid 5-2 ATS on the road. Additionally, North Dakota State can exploit a Butler team with deficiencies as the Bulldogs average just 3.3 steals per game, which ranks 361st out of 364 Division I teams. See which team to pick here.

