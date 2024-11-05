Halftime Report

Charlotte and Presbyterian have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Charlotte has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Presbyterian 45-33.

If Charlotte keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Presbyterian will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Presbyterian 0-0, Charlotte 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Charlotte 49ers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Looking back to last season, Presbyterian finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Charlotte assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-11.

Presbyterian took a serious blow against Charlotte when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 69-42. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Charlotte is a big 13.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won both of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last 7 years.