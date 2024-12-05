Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colo. State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 46-20 lead over LMU.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, LMU will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: LMU 3-3, Colo. State 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Colo. State is heading back home. They will welcome the LMU Lions at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moby Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Rams will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Friday, Colo. State needed a bit of extra time to put away TCU. They managed a 76-72 victory over the Horned Frogs. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Rams as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Clifford also racked up six assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, LMU posted their closest victory since December 9, 2023 on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over Wyoming. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lions.

Jevon Porter was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 18 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Colo. State now has a winning record of 4-3. As for LMU, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colo. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Colo. State beat LMU 76-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Colo. State repeat their success, or does LMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against LMU.