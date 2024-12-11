There are many similarities between 2025's No.1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa and 2024's No.1 recruit, Cooper Flagg.

Both are 6-foot-9 versatile forwards just over 200 pounds. Both reclassified up a class. Both are the favorites to be selected No. 1 overall In the NBA Draft.

Dybantsa committed to BYU on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranked recruit to pledge to the Cougars since 247Sports began ranking prospects in 2000 and spurned blue bloods like Kansas and North Carolina in the process.

Flagg is deep Into his freshman season at Duke where he is averaging 15.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 10 games while impressing on defense and flashing his much-discussed all-around game. Flagg has helped lead the Blue Devils to an 8-2 record and a No. 4 AP Top 25 ranking.

But years before Dybantsa committed to BYU on ESPN and Flagg starred for Duke the two phenoms were the topic of debates — especially in New England, where they started their basketball careers.

Similarities between Flagg and Dybantsa

Both Flagg and Dybantsa showed early signs as basketball prodigies. They were household names thanks to social media highlights and recruiting rankings. Their natural abilities and physical talents brought them recognition even before they were even in high school.

Also, they're both from the New England region, resulting in constant comparisons between the two prospects.

Their childhood homes are separated by just a three-hour drive on I-95. Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine, while Dybantsa is from just outside of Boston. This means the two generational recruits grew up being courted by the same programs and playing in the same gyms.

AJ Dybantsa will head to BYU after playing for Utah Prep this season. Getty Iamges

Around 2023, the comparisons between Dybantsa and Flagg grew from regional rumblings into a full-blown national discussion. A high school freshman at the time, Dybantsa became a star in the Nike EYBL, putting up huge numbers for Expressions Elite. Flagg, on the other hand, poured in even gaudier, video-game-like, stats while playing in the EYBL's E16 division with Maine United.

Following their blockbuster summers, both players reclassified up. Flagg moved up to be a senior in the 2024 class while Dybantsa joined the class of 2025. Because they were never in the same grade or predicted draft class, the debates that surrounded Flagg and Dybantsa never materialized into anything more than theoretical discussions.

Tale of the tape: Cooper Flag vs. AJ Dybantsa

Cooper Flagg

AJ Dybantsa SF Position SF Montverde Academy High School Utah Prep Duke (Freshman) College BYU (Signee) No. 1 in Class of 2024 247Sports ranking No. 1 in Class of 2025 Five Stars Five 6-9 Height 6-9 205 Weight 210

But, for the sake of argument, let's pretend that the frontrunners to be the No. 1 overall picks in the 2025 and 2026 NBA drafts were in the same class.

Who would scouts consider to be the better player and/or the better long-term prospect?

From experience, we know that the answer will depend on which evaluator you ask. So, understanding this, we consulted two trusted basketball minds — 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein and 247Sports National Analyst Travis Branham — to help us choose between Cooper Flagg and the future BYU Cougar, AJ Dybantsa.

Who is better long-term prospect?

Travis Branham, 247Sports National Analyst

This is a question we have been asking ourselves for the better part of three years. And while it's still a difficult question to answer, I believe Dybantsa is the better prospect.

I've been tracking both of these prospects since Dybantsa was in middle school and since Cooper was a freshman. To both of their credit, they've navigated the traps of media and fame admirably. This has allowed them to continue to improve with each passing year.

"However, after watching Dybantsa in person again this weekend, I have to give AJ the nod over Flagg. He's a 6-foot-9, long, strong, wiry and dynamic wing with a multi-dimensional game. But what really separates Dybantsa from Cooper, in my opinion, is the ability to score.

Cooper Flagg was a star as senior at Montverde Academy last season. Getty Images

As we are seeing this year at Duke, Cooper is a spectacular player who has an elite impact on both ends of the court. But, he's shown some holes in his shooting and his isolation scoring. Flagg is much better than Dybantsa on the defensive end and he can operate as a complementary piece to everyone around him. But, Dybantsa has that ability to create shots and get buckets at will. Also, he has all the tools needed to be a terrific defender, facilitator and playmaker at any level of the game.

To be honest, there is no wrong answer here. But, the ability to be a primary scorer for an NBA franchise is why I'm casting my vote for Dybantsa.

Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports Director of Scouting

I think AJ Dybantsa is the more gifted prospect in terms of sheer ability. You don't find many 6-foot-9 guys who can move, bend and cover the court the way he can. He's also the more polished shot creator.

So when it comes to choosing which player is more likely to evolve into an offensive alpha at the professional level (which is how most star players are measured), Dybantsa would be the better option. I think I even have a little more faith in Dybantsa's shooting at this stage, too. Flagg is a better passer and defender than AJ, but I would argue that Dybantsa also has elite, long-term upside in that area of the game.

The other area where I would give Flagg the edge is in terms of reliability. He's hyper-competitive and willing to do whatever it takes to win. It's always about the competition when it comes to Flagg. He carries around a quiet sense of intensity that makes him an elite prospect. Conversely, Dybantsa can be more of a showman. He can certainly lock in when he needs to, but his competitive stamina lacks Flagg's consistency at this stage in their development.

Ultimately, I'd say Dybantsa has more control over his own destiny. But, it's very possible that we look back 15 years from now and see that Flagg has had the better NBA career.