The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (15-8) continue their pursuit of the top spot in the Big East on Wednesday against Seton Hall (15-9). The first matchup between the two this season ended in a lopsided 83-61 win for the Bluejays on Jan. 3, but since then, Seton Hall has won seven of its following eight games. The Pirates had guard Dre Davis available for that game, but he's missed the last two games with an ankle injury after he scored a season-high 15 points against Butler on Jan. 28, and it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up on Wednesday.

Tip-off from the Prudential Center, where Seton Hall is 8-3 this season, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 4 points in the latest Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over/under is set at 135.5.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall spread: Creighton -4

Creighton vs. Seton Hall over/under: 135.5 points

What you need to know about Creighton

The Bluejays survived a second half comeback attempt by Villanova to outlast the Wildcats 66-61 on Saturday. Trey Alexander scored a game-high 27 points and made 5-of-9 3-point attempts. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points and snagged five rebounds, while Arthur Kaluma was also strong under the basket with eight points and eight boards.

Creighton managed to win despite shooting just 37.7% from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the 3-point line as a team. In the five games before that during their current six-game win streak, Creighton knocked down 49.5% of their total attempts, but still shot an underwhelming 31.4% from downtown. That could be tough to remedy against Seton Hall, which has held opponents to just 33% from deep over its last five games.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Seton Hall kept things rolling on Sunday with grind-it-out win against DePaul on Sunday, 69-64. Four Pirates starters scored in double digits; Kadary Richmond and Tyrese Samuel each scored 14 points, followed by KC Ndefo (13 points) and Al-Amir Dawes (12 points). Dawes been the most consistent scorer for the Pirates this season, and has averaged 12 points per game.

Like Creighton, Seton Hall's shooting wasn't pretty in its last win, but it got the job done. The Pirates hit just 34.6% of their shots overall against DePaul, but made a disappointing 21.4% of their 3-point attempts. That's a stark contrast from Seton Hall's previous five outings, in which they shot 46.3% from the field and hit 35.4% of their attempts from deep.

