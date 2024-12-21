Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Drake Bulldogs
Current Records: Green Bay 2-11, Drake 10-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $29.58
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drake. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Green Bay Phoenix at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 21-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
On Tuesday, Drake needed a bit of extra time to put away Kansas State. They skirted by the Wildcats 73-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Bennett Stirtz with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Drake can attribute much of their success to Mitch Mascari, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points, and Stirtz, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus three steals. Mascari's performance made up for a slower match against Valparaiso on December 5th.
Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of Michigan Tech by a score of 72-70.
Drake's victory bumped their record up to 10-0. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.
Odds
Drake is a big 24.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141 points.
