Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Green Bay 2-11, Drake 10-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drake. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Green Bay Phoenix at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 21-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Tuesday, Drake needed a bit of extra time to put away Kansas State. They skirted by the Wildcats 73-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Bennett Stirtz with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Mitch Mascari, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points, and Stirtz, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus three steals. Mascari's performance made up for a slower match against Valparaiso on December 5th.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of Michigan Tech by a score of 72-70.

Drake's victory bumped their record up to 10-0. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.

Odds

Drake is a big 24.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.