A Florida athletics department employee has filed a sexual assault complaint against Gators assistant men's basketball coach Taurean Green amid the school's ongoing probe into alleged misconduct from head coach Todd Golden, ESPN reports. According to documents obtained by the outlet, a woman -- who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation -- filed the complaint Tuesday accusing Green of making unwanted advances toward her during a meeting arranged by the assistant coach.

The woman initially reported the interaction to the school's Title IX office in March 2024.

"The law prohibits us from commenting on the existence or status of investigations," Florida spokesperson Steve Orlando told ESPN. "The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and conducts a thorough and deliberate process that ensures due process for everyone."

The woman claims Green arranged a meeting with her in the athletic facilities, where he kissed her and tried to put his hands down her pants. She pulled his hand away and said no, but Green tried again before she was able to get away, according to the complaint obtained by ESPN.

She says she did not report the alleged incident until this week in part because of Green's status, but felt compelled to do so after Title IX investigators asked to interview her last fall about Golden's interactions with female athletes. Green was the point guard for Florida's back-to-back championship teams in 2006 and 2007 and is in his third season on Florida's staff.

This marks the second Title IX complaint against a Florida basketball coach within the last six months after several women accused Golden of sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. One woman, who remains anonymous, told The Alligator that Golden sent unsolicited photos of his genitalia to her and stalked her in his car and on foot.

Another woman, also anonymous, alleges Golden "liked" Instagram posts of theirs -- sometimes multiple posts at once in an apparent attempt to get their attention -- before going back and "unliking" them to avoid detection. It was a "manipulation tactic over everyone," she told The Alligator.

Green played at Florida from 2004-2007 where he was a two-time All-SEC performer, a two-time champion and a two-time NCAA All-Region standout. He averaged 13.3 points per game each of his final two seasons with the Gators before turning pro in 2007.

Green served as player development coordinator with the Chicago Bulls in 2021 before becoming director of player development at his alma mater in 2022. He was elevated to assistant coach in 2023.