Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Western Carolina 2-2, Florida State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Florida State is heading back home. They will welcome the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

Florida State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Sunday with ease, bagging a 92-59 victory over Massachusetts. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Among those leading the charge was Malique Ewin, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Jamir Watkins was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 14 points.

Florida State was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina couldn't handle Wake Forest on Tuesday and fell 82-69. The Catamounts haven't had much luck with the Demon Deacons recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Western Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cord Stansberry, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Florida State's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Western Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State beat Western Carolina 79-74 when the teams last played back in November of 2019. Will Florida State repeat their success, or does Western Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.