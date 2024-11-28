The No. 18 Florida Gators will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday in the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational. Wake Forest is 6-1 overall, while Florida is 6-0 overall, with both teams 1-0 in neutral-site games. The Gators are 6-5 all-time versus Wake Forest. Florida is 3-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Wake is 1-6 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Gators are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Florida odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 151.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Wake Forest vs. Florida:

Wake Forest vs. Florida spread: Wake Forest +6.5

Wake Forest vs. Florida over/under: 151.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Florida money line: Wake Forest: +221, Florida: -270

Why Wake Forest can cover

Last Saturday, Wake Forest earned a 67-57 victory over Detroit Mercy, which made it back-to-back victories for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis was the offensive standout as he went 12 for 18 en route to 31 points. Meanwhile, Tre'Von Spillers was another key player as he filled up the box score with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Sallis, a Gonzaga transfer who made All-ACC last season in his first year with Wake, ranks third in the conference with 18.9 points per game. Cameron Hildreth (11 ppg) is the only other player averaging in double-figures, but the Demon Deacons make up for their lack of offensive firepower with a sturdy defense. Five players are averaging at least 0.7 blocks per game, and Wake has forced all seven of its opponents into double-digit turnovers this season.

Why Florida can cover

Meanwhile, Florida entered its tilt with Southern Illinois on Friday with five consecutive wins but it will enter its next game with six. The Gators put the hurt on the Salukis with a sharp 93-68 win and have now won four contests by 21 points or more this season. Alijah Martin and Thomas Haugh were among the main playmakers as the former had 32 points and nine rebounds, while the latter produced 19 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks.

As the score indicates, Florida is elite on the offensive end, ranking 18th nationally in both points per game and offensive rating. Four players are averaging at least 11.5 points per game, and the Gators also have a huge spread advantage in this game. Wake has lost six of seven games ATS this season, while the Gators are undefeated (2-0) away from Gainesville versus the line.

