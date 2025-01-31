The Georgetown Hoyas (13-8, 4-6 Big East) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 2-8) on Friday night. Georgetown has lost six of its last seven games, falling to No. 15 St. John's in a 66-41 final on Tuesday. Butler has lost two of its last three games, including a 78-69 setback against No. 9 Marquette earlier this week. These teams will meet again at Hinkle Fieldhouse in two weeks.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Butler odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Butler vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on an 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Butler-Georgetown. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Georgetown vs. Butler spread: Georgetown -3.5

Georgetown vs. Butler over/under: 139.5 points

Georgetown vs. Butler money line: Georgetown: -164, Butler: +137

Georgetown vs. Butler picks: See picks here

Georgetown vs. Butler streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown is coming off a rough outing against St. John's, but its previous five conference losses came by 10 points or fewer. The Hoyas also picked up an upset win over Villanova on Jan. 20, taking down the Wildcats as 7.5-point road underdogs. Senior guard Micah Peavy had 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including a 6 of 9 mark from 3-point range.

Standout freshman forward Thomas Sorber had a double-double in that game, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Malik Mack had a team-high 13 points in the loss to St. John's on Tuesday, knocking down 3 of 5 attempts from the perimeter. Butler is 2-11 in its last 13 games and is riding a five-game road losing streak. See which team to pick here.

Why Butler can cover

Butler has picked up its first two Big East victories in the last two weeks, beating Seton Hall and DePaul. Senior forward Pierre Brooks II had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Pirates, shooting 6 of 11 from the floor. Senior center Andre Screen chipped in 16 points and five rebounds off the bench on an efficient 6 of 8 shooting performance.

The Bulldogs easily covered the spread as 6.5-point favorites in their 86-69 win over DePaul, powered by a 29-point performance from Brooks. He also pulled down 13 rebounds in a double-double effort, upping his season averages to 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Butler has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, and it is 8-1 in its last nine trips to Georgetown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgetown vs. Butler picks

The model has simulated Butler vs. Georgetown 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Butler, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Butler vs. Georgetown spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 202-142 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.