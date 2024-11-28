The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) and No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) expected to meet in the second round in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis, but they will square off in the consolation round on Thursday afternoon instead. Gonzaga is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to West Virginia in overtime on Wednesday. Indiana suffered a blowout loss to unranked Louisville in a game that was dominated by the Cardinals in the second half. This is the first meeting between these college basketball powerhouses since 2008.

Gonzaga vs. Indiana spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Gonzaga vs. Indiana over/under: 156 points

Gonzaga vs. Indiana money line: Gonzaga: -480, Indiana: +360

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga is coming off a disappointing showing against West Virginia, but it was outstanding in its first five games of the season. The Bulldogs cruised to multiple blowout wins while beating San Diego State by double digits on the road last Monday. Sophomore forward Braden Huff scored a team-high 19 points off the bench against the Mountaineers on Wednesday, knocking down 9 of 14 shot attempts.

Huff leads the Bulldogs with 14.8 points per game, while senior guard Khalif Battle is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Indiana committed 23 turnovers and made just 33.3% of its shots against Louisville in a game that the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 38 points. Gonzaga has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games, and Indiana has only covered twice in its last six contests.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana won its first four games by double digits, including an impressive 87-71 win over South Carolina as an 8-point favorite earlier this month. The Hoosiers will be motivated to put their performance against Louisville in the rearview mirror, and they have a chance to pick up a resume-building win on Thursday afternoon. They boast an elite frontcourt led by junior forward Malik Reneau and senior center Oumar Ballo, who combined for 32 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako leads Indiana with 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while Reneau is averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds. Gonzaga was a 15.5-point favorite in its sloppy loss to West Virginia, blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. The Bulldogs are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games against Big Ten opponents.

