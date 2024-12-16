Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-6, Grambling State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grambling State Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Wednesday, SE Louisiana couldn't handle Louisiana and fell 68-61. The Lions haven't had much luck with the Ragin Cajuns recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Grambling State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Pepperdine on the road and fell 85-57. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chilaydrien Newton, who scored 11 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Mikale Stevenson, who earned 14 points plus five rebounds.

SE Louisiana's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Grambling State, their loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-6.

SE Louisiana won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, slipping by Grambling State 48-47. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grambling State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against SE Louisiana.