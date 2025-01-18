Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ High Point Panthers
Current Records: Presbyterian 8-11, High Point 15-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
High Point is 8-2 against Presbyterian since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
High Point is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Longwood on Thursday. High Point fell just short of Longwood by a score of 82-80. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Panthers in their matchups with the Lancers: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 96-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
High Point's loss dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Presbyterian, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-68. Does High Point have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
High Point has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 03, 2024 - High Point 78 vs. Presbyterian 68
- Jan 17, 2024 - High Point 86 vs. Presbyterian 83
- Feb 15, 2023 - High Point 71 vs. Presbyterian 69
- Jan 14, 2023 - High Point 64 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Feb 09, 2022 - High Point 79 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 25, 2021 - Presbyterian 71 vs. High Point 56
- Jan 24, 2021 - High Point 81 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Presbyterian 77 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - High Point 74 vs. Presbyterian 58