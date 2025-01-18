Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-11, High Point 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

High Point is 8-2 against Presbyterian since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

High Point is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Longwood on Thursday. High Point fell just short of Longwood by a score of 82-80. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Panthers in their matchups with the Lancers: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 96-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

High Point's loss dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Presbyterian, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-68. Does High Point have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

High Point has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.