The No. 14 Houston Cougars (10-3) will try to extend their 30-game home winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (8-5) on Monday night. Houston has won six straight games since losing to San Diego State in overtime at the end of November, notching an 86-55 win over BYU on Saturday. TCU has won three of its last four games, including a 63-62 win against Kansas State over the weekend. These teams split the season series last year, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is favored by 18.5 points in the latest Houston vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is 128.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Houston vs. TCU spread: Houston -18.5

Houston vs. TCU over/under: 128.5 points

Houston vs. TCU money line: Houston: -4545, TCU: +1513

Houston vs. TCU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

Houston has been consistently blowing teams out during its current winning streak, wrapping up non-conference play with four wins by 20-plus points. The Cougars opened the Big 12 portion of their schedule with a 60-47 win at Oklahoma State, as senior forward J'Wan Roberts posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. They followed that performance with an 86-55 win over BYU on Saturday, easily covering the spread as 10-point favorites.

Junior guard Emanuel Sharp led the way with 18 points on 5 of 9 shooting, while sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. BYU entered that game ranked 24th nationally in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, but it was held to 37.5% shooting and its lowest point total of the season. The Cougars are averaging 75.3 points per game during their six-game winning streak.

Why TCU can cover

TCU used a late 7-0 run to pick up a 63-62 win over Kansas State on Saturday, giving the Horned Frogs three wins in their last four games. Senior guard Brendan Wenzel returned from an injury absence, scoring three points and grabbing two rebounds off the bench. Senior guard Noah Reynolds scored a team-high 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while sophomore guard Vasean Allette had 14 points and three assists.

Trazarien White finished with 14 points and three 3-pointers to mark his ninth double-digit scoring game this season. The Horned Frogs were 3-point home underdogs when they took down Houston last season in a 68-67 final. They have covered the spread in six of their last eight Monday games.

How to make Houston vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total.

