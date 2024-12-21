Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 9-3, Alabama A&M 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Samford. They are taking a road trip to square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Samford is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Arizona just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Samford lost to the Wildcats, and Samford lost bad. The score wound up at 96-64. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a serious blow against UAB, falling 96-67. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-28.

Alabama A&M's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lorenzo Downey, who had 11 points, and Jaylen Colon, who had 12 points. The dominant performance also gave Downey a new career-high in assists (two).

Samford's defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Alabama A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Samford has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Samford against Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 118-91 victory. In that contest, Samford amassed a halftime lead of 64-45, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Samford is a big 15.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Alabama A&M.