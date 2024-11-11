Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: McNeese 1-1, Alabama 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the McNeese Cowboys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Coleman Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Alabama will face McNeese after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 171.5 points. Alabama came out on top against Arkansas State by a score of 88-79. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Crimson Tide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mark Sears, who earned 19 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Clifford Omoruyi, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for McNeese, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They took their match on Thursday with ease, bagging a 111-57 win over CBIBS. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-24.

McNeese was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CBIBS only posted 14.

Alabama's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for McNeese, they pushed their record up to 1-1 with the win, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season.