Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-6, Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Cent. Arkansas is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 63-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Little Rock on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 120-73 defeat at the hands of Kansas State. The Golden Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-33.

Cent. Arkansas' loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-6. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Arkansas Pine Bluff, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas Pine Bluff will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cent. Arkansas couldn't quite finish off Arkansas Pine Bluff when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 85-83. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.