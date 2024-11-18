Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Pacific 3-2, Arkansas 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Pacific will head out to face Arkansas after giving up their first home loss of the season on Thursday. Pacific fell just short of N. Arizona by a score of 60-57. The match marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Elias Ralph put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Seth Jones, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with Troy on Wednesday as they won 65-49.

Arkansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zvonimir Ivisic, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points plus five blocks and three steals. Ivisic had some trouble finding his footing against Baylor on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Adou Thiero, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Arkansas, they now have a winning record of 2-1.